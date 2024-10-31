Ozone quality discussions happening in central Ohio

When you go for a run, take a walk or just step outside to get the mail, you are breathing in ozone. While this air may seem refreshing, it may also harbor harmful pollutants that can lead to long-term health complications.

What is ozone pollution?

As defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the ozone is the composition of three oxygen atoms in gas. Ozone can be found in the upper atmosphere as well as at ground level.

Stratospheric ozone is, for all intents and purposes, good ozone, since it’s found in the natural layers of the upper atmosphere. Its purpose is to shield the planet from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which are harmful to life here.

Ozone is created when oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) react in the presence of heat and sun. This means that harmful, ground-level ozone pollutants are the result of chemical reactions that occur when emissions from cars, chemical power plants, refineries and other irritants react with sunlight.

Due to this reaction, ozone often reaches unsafe levels during hot and sunny days.

Health effects

Ozone pollutants can cause a variety of health complications, including severe coughing, scratchy throat, inflamed airways and difficulty breathing. It can also aggravate emphysema, asthma, bronchitis and other lung conditions.

There is also evidence that ozone pollutants increase the frequency of asthma and bronchitis attacks, per the EPA: “Long-term exposure to ozone is linked to aggravation of asthma and is likely to be one of many causes of asthma development.”

Local air quality

On April 24, the American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air quality report of the Columbus metro area. Our score: a C grade for ozone pollution and a B grade for particle pollution.

Columbus’ ozone pollution ranked 79th worst in the nation, earning it an unsatisfactory grade in Franklin County. The grades are based on a weighted average of calculated pollutants.

Since New Albany is located in the outer belt of greater Columbus, the air quality typically maintains a grade A average.

This means that New Albany isn’t directly impacted by the ozone pollution that is more prevalent around downtown Columbus. The air quality in New Albany is considered safe and poses no risk for individuals with pre-existing lung complications should they remain away from the pollutants Downtown, though it’s always worthwhile to check the air quality before leaving the house for a significant period of time.

What can you do?

Because ground-level ozone pollution is the result of chemical reactions between ozone particles and pollutants such as gas exhaust, it’s important to note how our everyday activities impact the environment.

According to AirNow.gov, a simple way to improve the quality of the air is to minimize driving. Instead, it suggests investing in an eco-friendly car, carpooling or finding alternative forms of transportation, such as walking or biking.

Speeding, braking hard and accelerating rapidly can lower gas mileage by up to 40 percent, so driving mindfully is a great way to reduce gas emissions.

Another way to minimize the release of chemicals is to inspect your household cleaners and paints. It’s important to properly seal and dispose of harmful substances and harsh cleaning solutions to avoid negative impacts on air quality.

On hot and sunny days, when the air quality is low and ozone is high, you can reduce emissions by easing off on the air conditioning. The same principle applies to turning down the heat on cold days.

Compare Cities

Do you want to learn more about the formula used to calculate these air grades and see how other cities measure up? Check out the American Lung Association report at www.lung.org for more information.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.