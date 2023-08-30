On the Shelf | September/October 2023

52 Ways to Walk: The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time

By Annabel Streets, 2022

A peaceful walk outside can help relieve stress and provide simple exercise, but intentional walking can be even more than that. 52 Ways to Walk encourages trying new walking activities and locations to keep “going for a walk” fresh and enticing. Every chapter follows the same format beginning with a brief explanation of the history, psychology, or science behind the walking activity and ending with a walking tip to improve the experience. Plus, each chapter can be read independently in any order, so readers can skip ahead or repeat a chapter based on the right type of walk for them. Readers will also come away with more knowledge about how to be prepared for an enjoyable walk, such as studying routes, checking weather conditions, and investing in the right outdoor essentials. For example, sturdy shoes and a “strolling kit” that is always at the ready.

The 12 Hour Walk

By Colin O’Brady, 2022

If you could change your life in one day, would you? Author and explorer Colin O’Brady writes that if you invest one 12-hour period into a solitary journey of walking, using this time to look inward and reflect on self-introspection, you can do just that. Using personal anecdotes of climbing Mount Everest and hiking trails along the West Coast of the U.S., O’Brady reveals his secrets to reaching what he describes as a “possible mindset” which is a state of being that will leave you with the ability to conquer any personal goal. After his personal story, O’Brady relates his personal experience to contemplating your own major goals by ending each chapter with commentary on “how this story applies to you,” tips on how to empower yourself to complete goals, and finally, a section on “how this applies to your 12-hour walk.”Another feature that

readers may find helpful is a QR code linking to 12hourwalk.com where readers can go deeper into the information from each chapter.

The Electricity of Every Living Thing: A Woman’s Walk in the Wild to Find Her Way Home

By Katherine May, 2021

Fans of memoirs and transformative, self-reflective stories will adore Katherine May’s book that chronicles her year-long quest to walk the entire 630-mile-long South West Coast Path in England. May’s personal account begins in response to the difficulty she finds in coping with everyday life where she often feels overwhelmed and isolated. It leads to her realization that what she has been experiencing is undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder. This changes her entire life perspective - past, present and future. Each chapter reflects a month in May’s hike and pinpoints her starting and ending location during that period. This book is much more than one woman’s story. It is a physical and psychological look into what it means to feel and be different. Readers will come away inspired to find ways to give acceptance to their true selves and move through the world with more kindness.

Forest Walking: Discovering the Trees and Woodlands of North America

By Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst, 2022

The best way to describe the theme of this book is the phrase “total immersion,” which is also the title of the first chapter. This is not just a book about identifying types of trees, or even just enjoying a nice walk. This is about experiencing an area of forest with your entire body and mind, being fully immersed in the forest environment with all senses. From the differences in seasonal experience, to noticing changes in the temperature as the tree canopy grows thicker, to the mysterious changes of the forest at night, this book covers an array of topics. There are even several chapters suggesting ways to meaningfully engage with children in the forest.

Run. Walk. Eat. A Practical Nutrition Guide to Help Runners and Walkers Improve Their Performance and Maximize Their Health

By Carissa and Jeff Galloway, 2023

Olympian and running coach, Jeff Galloway, brings information for all skill levels in his newest book designed to be used with his run-walk-run training method. This is a nutritional guide for improved training and running performance, but readers do not have to be looking to run in marathons to benefit from Galloway’s instruction. This is a beneficial read for improving general health and building better lifelong eating habits. It even features additional sections with weight-loss strategies for those with weight-loss goals. Readers will find guided meal plans, shopping

lists, and 21 delicious recipes throughout. While usable as a stand-alone wellness guide, readers will get the maximum impact from Galloway’s training when this book’s information is used alongside the book The Run-Walk-Run Method by Jeff Galloway, published in 2013.