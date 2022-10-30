On The Shelf | November/December 2022

Wonder Drug

by Stephen Trzeciak, M.D. and Anthony Mazzarelli, M.D., 2022

In their first work, Compassionomics, Trzeciak and Mazzarelli showed that when health care workers practiced true compassion with their patients, they experienced less burnout, more resilience and greater well-being – and patient outcomes improved as well. In Wonder Drug, the doctors are back to show how serving others is good medicine for us all. In three sections (Diagnosis, Cure and Prescription), the authors explain the neuroscience behind why giving back is good for us, and how making even the smallest changes in our altruistic habits can garner great rewards. When we do for others, reward centers in the brain are activated and our bodies are bathed in hormones that reduce stress and inflammation. With data to back up its anecdotes, this book offers a game plan for improving your physical and mental health by giving to others. Writing with humor, Trzeciak and Mazzarelli make the science accessible and give us practical, actionable steps.

The Magnificent Book of Vegetables

by Alice Hart, 2022

Don’t think of this as a vegetarian cookbook; think of it as a celebration of all the delicious, exciting vegetables we should be eating more of. Alice Hart wrote her new book to inspire us to crave nourishing food and to energize us about an amazing range and palette of vegetable meals. Hart’s recipes combine color, texture, flavor and spice to create mouth-watering meals such as zucchini sweet corn fritters with pickled salsa, or butternut, fennel and white bean stew with sweet roasted garlic. Recipes are arranged around the seasons to help you explore the best tastes year-round, but frozen, canned or dried ingredients are an easy swap. Cooking techniques are simple, featuring lots of oven roasting and high heat grilling and sautéing to mellow and sweeten ingredients. Beautiful photography – along with enthusiastic, but clear and helpful, writing – make this cookbook a winner.

The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body’s Fear Response

by Ellen Vora, M.D., 2022

Typically, we think of anxiety as a “neck up” problem involving just the brain, and look at physical symptoms as the result of psychological and chemical issues. Holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora would like us to reframe our thinking about anxiety to encompass the whole body. Emphasizing that the brain-gut connection is a two-way street, she defines two types of anxiety: “false anxiety” and “true anxiety.” False anxiety makes our brains feel anxious, but is triggered by the body’s stress response, and can be treated through the body. Changes in diet, sleep, physical activity and technology use can help to relieve false anxiety. True anxiety comes from the brain down and is pointing us to an imbalance in our lives, relationships or the world. It can serve as a life compass and a signal to tune in, pay attention and connect. Vora is clear that all anxiety-related pain is real and wants to provide us with more tools to take care of ourselves, including pharmaceutical support. This supportive and informative book provides a whole-body approach to managing our lives in a complex world.

The Watermen

by Michael Loynd, 2022

With claim to swim history powerhouses such as Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps, most Americans probably don’t realize the humble beginnings of the U.S. swim program, or the compelling underdog story of Charles Daniels. Born into a wealthy family led by a sadistic father who brought them to financial ruin before abandoning them altogether, Daniels struggled with extreme anxiety, only feeling ease and comfort while swimming. Daniels was a young adult at the turn of the last century, when most Americans didn’t swim and competitive sport was in its infancy. He showed no great talent for swimming, but worked doggedly to improve in hopes that he could one day impress his father. With the tutelage of coaches who began to see promise in his performances, Daniels began to break speed records, developed the American Crawl and became the first American to win an Olympic medal in 1904. When he faced the unbeatable British swim program at the 1908 Olympics, he was in the fight of his life to overcome the opposing team’s plan to sabotage his meteoric rise to dominance in speed swimming. This compelling narrative non-fiction title is a must-read for fans of The Boys in the Boat.

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession

by Jess Damuck, 2022

Self-proclaimed salad freak Jess Damuck is a recipe developer, food stylist and, oh yeah, she was Martha Stewart’s personal salad chef. Suffice it to say, she knows her way around a good salad. One look at the gorgeous citrus salad on the cover of her new book and you’ll be dying to know

what else is inside. In more than 100 recipes that cover breakfast, lunch and dinner, Damuck share her passion for combining fresh, colorful ingredients and finding that perfect balance of sour, sweet and salty. You’ll learn all of the pantry staples you’ll want to have on hand, what questions to ask yourself when shopping for ingredients, and what tools to have and why. From mango, mozzarella and young lettuces to raw and roasted Caesar Brussels sprouts, you’ll find something to tempt your taste buds regardless of the season.

Breaking the Aging Code

by Becca Levy, Ph.D., 2022

Yale School of Public Health professor Becca Levy’s research shows an influence between our beliefs about aging and how we age. When analyzing data from a small study in Oxford, Ohio, she discovered a link showing that the single most important factor in determining longevity was a person’s beliefs about aging. Levy has since continued her research and found that we are able to improve markers of aging – such as like balance, memory, gait and speed – by activating positive aging beliefs. More than just a longer life, positive age beliefs are likely to make that life a more fulfilling one. With stories drawn from real life and clear explanations of current longevity research, Levy’s book goes a long way in helping to dispel many of the ageist belief common to our culture. This uplifting and approachable read also includes advice on improving your own aging outlook, as well as ways to fight the individual and structural ageism around us.