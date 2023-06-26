On the Shelf | July/August 2023

At Home on An Unruly Planet

By Madeline Ostrander, 2022

Climate change once seemed like a topic affecting a future generation in a far distant time, but science is showing that the worry for our planet is here now, and the problems are becoming global issues. How do we protect our communities and beloved landmarks from catastrophic acts of nature made worse by human carelessness? This is one of the many questions science journalist Madeline Ostrander tries to answer. Told through real-life stories of people and places across the country, readers will be left to ponder what will become of their own legacy if action is not taken. This book offers optimism for a stronger ecological environment by showing how even minor changes can help ensure a more stable planet.

A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies

By Matt Simon, 2022

Plastic is a tough material which makes it useful and one of the reasons it is a part of so many of the products we use. Plastic is all around us and it is starting to affect more than just our physical world. In A Poison Like No Other, author Matt Simon explores for the first time the harmful health effects of microplastic particles. As plastic is broken down over and over, it eventually becomes small enough to enter your lungs or toxically affect the food we eat. Unlike other pollutants made from single chemical compounds, plastics contain at least 10,000 different chemicals linked to diseases from diabetes to hormone disruption to cancers. This book is a must-read for taking a deeper look into how environmental pollutants are leading to some of our most prevalent, and deadly, illnesses.

Fatal Conveniences: The Toxic Products and Harmful Habits That Are Making You Sick – and the Simple Changes That Will Save Your Health

By Darin Olien, 2023

According to author Darin Olien, modern conveniences come at a great cost to our physical environment and our health. Many everyday products like deodorant, laundry detergent and cosmetics are advertised to consumers as safe and necessary for an effortless existence but are produced using many toxic and deadly chemicals that are deliberately added by manufacturers. Utilizing detailed, scientifically proven evidence, Olien offers readers a thought-provoking guide on alternatives that are truly non-toxic and life-enhancing. Described as a “must-read reality check,” this book is perfect for those looking to live purely, cleanly and simply.

The Open-Air Life

By Linda Åkeson McGurk, 2022

Happiness and contentment are states of being we are all constantly striving for. Is there a secret to achieving these simple pleasures? Swedish-American author Linda McGurk introduces readers to friluftsliv, a Nordic custom and practice that emphasizes connecting with nature to find inner and long-lasting satisfaction. Described as the “outdoorsy cousin of hygge,” friluftsliv encourages people to slow down, breathe deeply and spend quality time outdoors. From the delight of foraging for wild berries to basking in the peaceful quietness of bird watching, McGurk’s guide shows readers how to embrace an open-air lifestyle in nature to improve their all-around physical and mental health.

Get Grounded, Get Well

By Sharon Whiteley and Dr. Stephen T. Sinatra, 2023

Nature has even more power than we might have thought possible. It may be exactly what we have all been looking for to heal our minds, bodies and souls. This book offers readers insight into “grounding,” which is the effortless act of allowing the Earth’s energies to provide healing nutrients. Readers will learn about the scientifically and medically proven ways in which connecting with nature can restore vital components for living a healthier and happier life. Through a deep dive into traditional indigenous medicine and the customs of early civilizations, all readers can find that restoring energy, alleviating stress or simply ensuring a better night’s sleep is achievable.