On The Shelf | January/February 2023

Why Do I Feel So Worried? A Kid’s Guide to Coping with Big Emotions, by Tammi Kirkness, 2022

We’ve all seen the headlines – anxiety and depression rates are increasing in young people. By 2020, over 5 million children between the ages of 3-17 were diagnosed with anxiety problems. Knowing your child is dealing with anxiety can feel overwhelming, but one way to feel less helpless is to have tools in your arsenal. This book can be a great starting point when you notice your child is spiraling into their worries. Written for kids 7-12 years old, it features easy-to-follow questions and flowcharts to help kids identify what they’re feeling, figure out the source, and strategies to calm and self-soothe. Filled with realistic kid-based worries and advice, parents can use this book to help calmly work with their child through whatever emotion is overpowering them. Starting and ending with an emotional check-in, this book is full of simple exercises and affirmations for kids and helpful tips for caregivers. Friendly and supportive, Why Do I Feel So Worried will help kids – and parents – feel a little calmer and more in control.

How to Eat More Plants, by Dr. Megan Rossi, 2022

Does the phrase “plant-based diet” bring to mind the most joyless versions of restrictive eating? Megan Rossi’s latest book is here to dispel that thinking and help you find more ways to lay a plant-based foundation to your diet. Also known as “the Gut Health Doctor,” Rossi is a champion of adding more diversity into our diets through plants, and with that, more of the nutrients our gut microbes need. If our gut microbes are happy, a healthy cascade of effects will follow. This inclusive book offers a simple plan to add 30 different plants per week to your diet, with fruits, veggies, nuts, herbs and more. Reminding us that we’re aiming for “plant-based,” not “plants-only,” readers are encouraged to apply what works with their needs. Including delicious recipes, realistic meal plans and small, practical changes, How to Eat More Plants is sure to inspire you to find more room for plants in every meal you eat.

Wired for Music: A Search for Health and Joy Through the Science of Sound, by Adriana Barton, 2022

After 17 years of intensive training in the cello, Adriana Barton developed severe soft tissue

damage that forced her to give the instrument up. When she later became a health journalist, a longing to reconnect to music led her on the journey of writing this book. Told through science and story, Wired for Music is a look at the neuroscience of why humans make and enjoy music, as well as how music can support our health and wellness. From neuroscience labs to villages in Zimbabwe, Barton met with musicians, therapists, traditional healers and scientists to learn how music impacts our bodies and bonds us as humans. Studies have shown that music activates important parts of our brains, and as a result can provide pain relief and mitigate anxiety – drug-free. Beyond the fascinating scientific findings, this book is a great reminder of how music is intrinsic to humans and why it makes us feel so good.

15-Minute Stretch, by Suzanne Martin, 2022

Written by doctor of physical therapy and Pilates expert Suzanne Martin, 15-Minute Stretch gives us a quick way to include more movement into our daily routines. This new title includes four stretching routines that can be completed in just 15 minutes, helping you to wake up your body, improve posture, and gain flexibility and strength. Each routine is detailed with photos and descriptions, followed by a summary spread for quick reference while stretching. Readers can find a troubleshooting FAQ after each summary for clarification and reassurance with each routine. Martin offers simple mobility checks to help you notice what might need work, as well as helpful pointers and “feel it here” notes to help you get the most out of your stretching.

Brain Power: Everything You Need to Know for a Healthy, Happy Brain, by Catherine de Lange, 2022

This accessible and engaging new title from science journalist Catherine de Lange takes readers through groundbreaking research to find simple changes that help you get the most out of your most complex and important organ – your brain. Despite the fact that humans are only beginning to understand how our own brains work, current research is revealing what we can do to help our brains work better for longer. Keeping the body healthy is increasingly linked to keeping the brain healthy, and our environment may have a stronger impact than genetics on our cognitive health as we age. Knowing this puts us more in control of our brain health. De Lange breaks down the latest research into things we should and shouldn’t do to keep your brains running smoothly and your whole body feeling good. From diet, sleep, social interaction, exercise and more, each section features easy habit changes that will benefit your brain health. On top of being easy, most of these changes are free and might even improve the quality of your overall life.

Running That Doesn’t Suck: How to Love Running (Even If You Think You Hate It), by Lisa Jhung, 2019

Running is such an appealing form of exercise – very little equipment needed, you can do it when and where you want to, with friends or alone. For a lot people though, the list of downsides is a bit longer. Even people who run regularly will sometimes admit to hating it. Fitness writer and committed runner Lisa Jhung knows this, and wants to help anyone who hates running to run find the method that works with their distinct personality. Starting with her Know Thyself To Become a Runner quiz, Jhung focuses on 10 key areas you can tailor to make running work for you. With a sense of humor, each section breaks down a common running complaint and troubleshoots it to fit your needs. What are your preferences? What gear is right for you? Does your knee hurt or your shins? This fun and informative book will help you figure out how to make running suck less – and maybe even kind of fun.