On the Shelf | May/June 2023

Pretty Sure You’re Fine by David Vienna, 2023

Do you ever feel that the more you know about health and wellness, the more pressure there is to do everything “right?” Each scroll of social media or health headline can leave you pondering whether every choice you have made was the wrong one. Enter David Vienna’s short but sweet wellness guide for “hypochondriacs, overthinkers and worrywarts.” Sometimes we just need a little reassurance that things aren’t as horrible as they might feel, and this quick, light-hearted read will give you just that. From tackling physical fitness, mental health and nutrition, and even when you really need to drag yourself to the professionals, there’s a humorous supportive reality check for everyone. Vienna heavily researched all of his advice and had it vetted by a personal trainer/addiction specialist as well as a licensed psychotherapist with 30 years of experience. So even though you’ll get a chuckle from each section, you’ll know it’s all backed by science.

Salad is More than Leaves by Elena Silcock, 2022

Elena Silcock wants to bring salads from side dish to main attraction at your next meal, and now that fresh produce is beginning to abound, this is the perfect time to try out her latest title. Just start flipping through it to get inspired: persimmon caprese with parma ham, watermelon, cucumber and feta with lemon and olive oil dressing, scallops and sweet corn, greek salad with grilled feta. Silcock gives you all the tools to get the most from your salad making, from teaching you when ingredients are at their best during the year to how to sub ingredients easily. The book is also a handy tool to help build your own salad based on what you have on hand. Recipes are organized into sections based on their defining characteristics, like fruity, hot n’ spicy, wintery, grilled or cheesy. The bright and enticing photos will have you ready to head into the kitchen.

The Minimum Method by Joey Thurman, 2022

Health and fitness expert Joey Thurman begins his new book with an apology. As he goes on to explain, he used to belong to the school of thought that to be healthy, you must rise and grind every day, and expect nothing less than perfection from yourself. Coming from the background

of an athlete, Thurman pushed himself and his clients to go full throttle and continuously increase fitness goals and challenges. But this didn’t work for everyone. Armed with a fresh take on how to make fitness work for most people, along with research-backed evidence, Thurman wants reader to learn the most efficient, attainable methods to make small changes that can have a big impact on overall health. With simplified diet information, straightforward advice on exercising effectively and changing small habits, Thurman’s new mission is to help people find their way to genuine health in a way that fits their needs.

The Age-Proof Brain by Marc Milstein, PhD, 2022

In 2020, over 50 million people worldwide were living with a dementia diagnosis. Author Marc Milstein believes that becoming a part of that sobering statistic is not a given for any of us. In his new book, Milstein explains the latest research into what habits make a brain healthy, and how cognitive decline does not have to go hand in hand with aging. In easy-to-digest sections, readers learn about how our brains work, how they are connected to our body’s health, problems associated with aging and strategies to prevent those problems from developing. You’ll discover how sleep, stress, exercise, social connection and diet can influence your brain health as you age. Milstein gives a simple game plan to help readers ensure a fulfilling life well into the future.

Sleep Reimagined by Dr. Pedram Navab, FAASM, 2022

Sleep is a cornerstone of good health and we feel it immediately when we miss out on just one night of solid rest. Insomnia can strike anyone and for those who are chronic sufferers, it can be debilitating, impacting every facet of their lives. Neurologist and sleep medicine specialist Dr. Pedram Navab believes that we can overcome sleep disorders. Through illustrative case studies, Dr. Navab entertains and informs about a host of sleep disorders, their causes and possible solutions. As a strong believer in how cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia can help those with poor sleep defeat their problem, Navab has developed a CBT-I-based program to guide readers to a lasting solution. Easy to read and full of real-life situations and case studies, this book could bring hope to those who have felt the darkness of a night without sleep.

The Gospel of Wellness by Rina Raphael, 2022

From yoga to cleanses, facials to high-end acupuncture spas, Insta-famous supplements and essential oils, the wellness industry was worth $4.4 trillion in 2021. A women’s health and issues journalist, Rina Raphael turns her lens to how that industry functions in America – what it is today, how it got here and what it’s actually doing for us. Raphael can speak from experience, as she found herself looking to wellness when her work life became overwhelming and impacted her health. And who hasn’t fallen spell to the allure of a new supplement, smoothie or workout that will just make you feel better? The problem, Raphael says, is that what’s making us feel bad

is the very culture we live in, and our obsession with wellness is an attempt to feel more in control of, well, anything in our lives. The wellness industry is right there, too, ready to take our money for a false sense of security that everything will be ok if we don’t use charcoal toothpaste. This isn’t to say there aren’t good intentions within the world of wellness. Raphael wants to help readers separate the good from the bad, understand the industry and make informed choices as consumers.