On the Shelf | March/April 2023

Sit Up Straight: Futureproof Your Body Against Chronic Pain with 12 Simple Movements, by Vinh Pham, 2022

Physical therapist Vinh Pham wants us to consider adding a new step to our daily routine – posture hygiene. With the goal of preventing the chronic back pain that plagues so many, Pham has developed a routine of 12 stretches that act to keep our spines working properly in the same way that brushing and flossing stave off tooth decay. As an added bonus, it should only take about 15 minutes and no equipment is required. With his extensive knowledge of how our bodies are supposed to move and his experience helping hundreds of patients, Pham created a carefully considered routine for those who want to regain mobility and reduce and prevent pain. Each stretch is clearly explained and photographed, and Pham includes a section of common ailments and which exercises to focus on for relief. It’s a fact that we sit more than our bodies are designed to, but with this quick preventive routine, we don’t have to suffer for it.

The Neuroscience of You, by Chantel Prat, Ph.D., 2022

Knowing yourself and understanding how your mind works can provide useful insights for mental well-being. Most scientists studying the brain tend to focus on how brains work “on average,” but Chantel Prat feels that our focus on what is considered normal has led us further from understanding the magic of the human brain. In her new book, she wants to show you more than how brains work – she wants to show you how your brain works. Her excitement is infectious as she moves through the different ways human brains are engineered to how those design differences change how our brains function. From how we focus, adapt, navigate, explore and connect, each section provides captivating insights into the way we work. Prat uses real world examples plus self-scored quizzes and assessments to help you understand your own brain’s unique habits. Humorous and informative, The Neuroscience of You is a delightful romp through the mysteries of our gray matter.

Strong and Lean: 9-Minute Daily Workouts to Build Your Best Body, by Mark Lauren, 2021

In his follow-up title to You Are Your Own Gym, Mark Lauren aims to create an exercise program that minimizes time and maximizes results. As a former U.S. Military Special Operations physical trainer, Lauren developed a body weight-only training program and wrote a best-selling book which took him around the world. His global experiences led him to develop a new functional training program focused on moving and using the body as a cohesive whole, all while managing to bypass the major obstacles we have to fitness – time, space and money. Using three types of movement (floor, mobility and standing exercise) and just nine minutes, each of the four six-week routines prepares you for the next, helping you to build strength, flexibility and endurance. Strong and Lean shares this program with clear instruction alongside hundreds of illustrations.

Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating, by Christy Harrison, 2019

Market research in 2016 by The NPD Group found that 68 percent of Americans have dieted before, and in 2019 the diet industry was estimated to be worth $72 billion. But studies have also shown that 90 percent of people who have lost weight through dieting have ultimately gained that weight back. If dieting isn’t effective, why do we put so much energy, money and effort into doing it? Registered dietitian and nutritionist Christy Harrison wrote this 2019 title to bring light to diet culture in America and how we absorb ideas about thinness, health, moral virtue and status that impact how we relate to our bodies and food. For some people, it becomes all-consuming, and the diet industry makes billions off of our insecurities all while presenting itself as “health and wellness.” Based on research, her personal experiences with food and stories from her clients, Harrison presents intuitive eating as an alternative to dieting and helps us to leave behind the idea that thin bodies are the only healthy ones. In fact, when people let go of the idea of eating “perfectly” and instead pay attention to and honor their body’s signals, their health often improves. This eye-opening book makes great reading for those interested in reframing their ideas about health, food and wellness.

PlantYou, by Carleigh Bodrug, 2022

When Carleigh Bodrug adopted a plant-based diet, she was thrilled with how her body felt, but less than excited by the overly complicated and, at times, unappealing recipes she was finding online. She began developing her own recipes – meals that would be enticing to someone used to a meat and potatoes diet – and shared them online. Her social media following exploded and her simple, infographic-based recipes gained massive popularity. Whether you are looking to bring plants to the forefront of your diet or just want some simple but delicious meals, PlantYou offers recipes that are flavor forward. With breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, Bodrug has something

for everyone including dressings, sauces and sides, without having to make complicated ingredient swaps. Crisp, clear photography and her signature infographics make every recipe feel attainable – and appealing.

Breathe In, Breathe Out, by Stuart Sandeman, 2022

Stuart Sandeman came to breathwork after experiencing the loss of a loved one. Previously a skeptic, Stuart had a life-changing experience during a breathwork class he attended after the death of his girlfriend. Awakened to the possibilities of how breathing can help people to release and process emotions, Sandeman has devoted his life to helping others improve their health and wellness through breath. In his book, he shares his experiences as a breath coach, the scientific research behind why breathwork is beneficial as well as the spiritual benefits. Readers will learn over 30 exercises with clear instructions and explanations. Breathing is something we can easily take for granted, but with Sandeman’s intentional exercises, you’ll gain awareness of your breath and how it influences your mind and body.