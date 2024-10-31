New virtual health appointments may be the right fit for you

Of the roughly 300 million people in the U.S., about 7 million are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to data collected by the Alzheimer’s Association in 2024.

These millions of people need special care, as well as doctors who understand those needs. That’s where geriatricians can help. Out of the millions of physicians in the field, though, there are only 7,300 board-certified geriatricians – less than 1 percent – with even fewer specializing in neurological care.

This ratio concerns professionals such as Dr. Katherine Possin, an associate professor in the University of California San Francisco’s Weill Institute for Neurosciences. She leads a research program dedicated to the care and signs of neurodegenerative disorders.

“There can be huge geographic gaps in (areas) where dementia care specialists are available,” says Possin. “Even if patients are able to see dementia specialists, it might be only once a year or every six months. This can mean they are not getting the care they need at the time concerns arise.”

This has led patients to find alternative care methods including teleneurology, the practice of using online communicative services to help patients virtually with neurological illnesses. With no need for the doctor and patient to meet in person, these remote appointments bring geriatric care to patients whose distance from the nearest specialist would otherwise make care difficult, if not impossible.

Experts believe that greater availability of neurological care will reduce emergency hospital visits related to dementia and other neurological disorders in the future.

A meta-analysis from peer-reviewed medical journal Neuropsychology Review, led by Dr. Timothy W. Brearly of Penn State University, found that, with no need for certain equipment and services used for in-person appointments, costs for neurological services would fall as well.

“We recommend the development of clinical best practices for conducting neuropsychological evaluations by videoconference,” the study reads, “as well as advocate for reimbursement structures that allow consumers to benefit from the increased access, convenience and cost-savings that remote testing provides.”

These innovations have potential barriers for patients as well, including poor internet connectivity. Studies have also shown that patients older than 75 are more likely to face challenges with new technology.

Since the practice is so new, research into it is limited, causing some division among neurological physicians. But studies will become more hands-on, controlled and facilitated in the future as the field grows, per the Neuropsychology Review.

New professionals entering the field will also receive training and experience before engaging with or recommending teleneurology to patients, likely improving the quality of virtual medical services.

Tips and Tricks for Teleneurology

It is important to be prepared before applying for a virtual neurological appointment. Here are the things you need in order to succeed:

Have reliable hardware and software. Internet interruptions and technical issues may arise, so it is best to use the technology that works best for you whether it is a smartphone or a desktop computer.

Conduct it privately. While coffee shops and local libraries may have great internet services, you don’t want those around you to hear your sensitive medical information, so it is best to call into your appointment from a secure and private location.

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.