New programs for those 55 and older at the Heit Center

Are you 55 years or older? If so, you’re in luck. Healthy New Albany and the City of New Albany are teaming up to update and launch programming at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

Between multiple series classes and a new, ongoing group, the programming allows people living in and beyond New Albany to partake in mostly free programs that encourage social interaction and a healthy lifestyle.

“We love working with all of the different populations in the New Albany community and, thanks to the support of the City of New Albany, we have an amazing opportunity to focus on the 55-plus crowd who have given so much of themselves to make our city what it is today. It’s an honor to be able to give a little back to them,” says Abbey Brooks, program manager at Healthy New Albany.

The newest initiative is Studio 55+. Launching Thursday, May 2, the program meets every Thursday from 10 a.m.-noon, and coffee and light refreshments will be offered along with a scheduled activity. The first Thursday of each month features a book club discussion while the second and fourth Thursdays will feature learning opportunities ranging from laughing yoga to downsized cooking classes. The third Thursday of every month is reserved for the “gamers” in the 55+ crowd, who will have their choice of a wide variety of board and card games.

“Occasionally there is a fifth Thursday in a month and we will celebrate those fifth Thursdays with a seasonally themed party,” says Brooks. “May just so happens to have a fifth Thursday and participants will be treated to a healthy barbeque to gear up for the summer months.”

Participants must be 55 years old or over to attend, and while pre-registration is not required, those wanting to join must create an account on their first visit in order to receive a Studio 55+ pass. The pass is valid for the entire calendar year and free for New Albany residents. Non-residents can purchase a pass for a $15 annual fee.

“We think about aging so much differently than we did 20, even 10 years ago and we recognize that individuals who fall into the 55 plus category don’t want to be defined or limited by their age,” Brooks says. “Our focus groups told us they want to be curious and learn new skills, not just sit around and play bingo every day.”

Apart from Studio 55+, Healthy New Albany, with support of the city, is providing additional series for those 55 or older beginning in April and running throughout the summer and the rest of the year.

“We want to create an engaging and valuable culture of health for the 55 plus population.” - Abbey Brooks

Kicking off on April 9, a six-week series called Chair Yoga will run every Tuesday until May 14 from 10-11 a.m. The seated and standing yoga poses use the support of a chair to improve balance, flexibility and strength. Additional Chair Yoga series will be scheduled throughout the summer and fall.

In addition to Chair Yoga, a new program, Beginner’s Ballroom Dancing began April 18 and will continue on Thursdays for six weeks from 4-5 p.m.

“There’s research that shows how dance is the No. 1 exercise shown to slow down the brain’s aging process and help reduce the risk of dementia” says Healthy New Albany Program Manager Kristina Isenhour. “Plus, it’s great for improving balance, which is key in helping prevent falls.”

Some of the classes are already filled or are filling fast. Visit healthynewalbany.org to register or for additional information on how to sign up.

And stay tuned, Healthy New Albany is also planning to offer tai chi classes in the summer.

“Tai chi is another activity that we’ve seen over and over again, and is ideal for aging adults since it’s great for improving balance, reducing pain, building strength and even lowering blood pressure,” says Isenhour.

Time and dates for tai chi series will be available soon.

“We want to create an engaging and valuable culture of health for the 55 plus population,” says Brooks. “And we may just play a little bingo every now and then, too.”

For more information please visit www.healthynewalbany.org.