New Albany Women’s Network hosts 20th annual charity fashion show

For the past two decades, the New Albany Women’s Network has brought and continues to bring women together throughout the community.

Founded in 1998, NAWN’s purpose is to share information and resources among its members, build friendships between women in New Albany, and help create a strong connection between its members. What started with 10 members, NAWN is now 350 members strong.

One of its most creative fundraising events is around the corner, the Annual Charity Fashion Show, and this year marks the milestone of 20 fashionable years.

New Albany Women's Network

Dedicated to the Community

As the membership and tenure of NAWN has grown and evolved, its involvement in New Albany as a whole has grown too.

In addition to hosting a number of annual charities, education and community outreach events, NAWN also started its own endowment fund with the New Albany Community Foundation in 2003. The endowment fund is essentially a charity savings account that provides grants to various organizations.

Since its inception, the network’s fund has grown to more than $1 million, and through this, NAWN has donated more than $40,000 to various local causes and non-profit organizations, including the New Albany Community Garden, the New Albany Special Olympics, the Scholar Author Series at New Albany-Plain Local Schools and scholarships to graduating New Albany High School Seniors for exemplary community service.

“My favorite part about being a part of the New Albany Women’s Network is the amazing women I get to meet and work with to impact the New Albany community,” says Kristen Hamrick, president of NAWN. “I have been a member for 11 years and have met so many wonderful ladies and have made a lot of memories.”

Friends, Fashion and Philanthropy

Strutting down a runaway in beautiful clothing is empowering and fun, but for NAWN’s Annual Charity Fashion Show, it’s so much more than a creative experience. The event began to benefit organizations in central Ohio that are devoted to the betterment of women and children. The event consistently sells out with more than 250 attendees and showcases fashions from local retailers. Another popular event that contributes to its endowment is An Evening in New Albany, where members dress up and have a fancy evening to raise money for charitable organizations.“Between this event and An Evening in New Albany event, which we host every year, we’ve raised over $1 million and have supported more than 25 different beneficiaries,” says Terri Relenbach, a NAWN board member. “It feels really good to be able to raise this much money for so many wonderful causes.”

The 2019 Annual Charity Fashion Show will feature a country-chic theme and will raise funds for Dreams on Horseback, an organization that helps people with various challenges improve their lives through horse-assisted learning experiences and education. Some of its endeavors include teaching young adults with special needs work and social skills as they care for the horses, and using therapy horses to help members and veterans of the U.S. military.

“These men and women learn the joys of horsemanship while participating in equine-assisted learning workshops,” says Angela Thompson, co-chair of the fashion show. “The workshops are also designed with the unique experiences of military personnel and veterans in mind, which is really great.”

With the funds raised, Dreams on Horseback plans to purchase another horse and provide necessary training and supplies, which will, in turn, expand the program. Any additional funds raised will go toward NAWN’s endowment fund.

In addition to the fashion show, attendees will enjoy lunch, exclusive swag, drinks and an extensive silent auction.

“The best thing about the annual fashion show is raising money for an amazing cause, but it's hard to pick one favorite thing,” Hanrick says. “To be honest, I love seeing the décor, fashion and eating. I also enjoy dressing up and seeing familiar faces and new ones too!”

Emily Real is a contributing writer.