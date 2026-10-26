New Albany student receives NHL’s High School Hockey Scholarship

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As a junior in high school, Abram Alvarado’s team won the Capital Hockey Conference. It was a major victory for the team, whose players saw many prior titles go to private schools that have been in the Columbus hockey scene longer than New Albany High School.

Alvarado felt the true weight of the team’s accomplishment in that moment, but it had been a long time coming for him as an individual as well, as he went on to be awarded the National Hockey League’s High School Hockey Scholarship – a $10,000 reward presented through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation – as a senior.

The scholarship is awarded to students of exemplary character and academic achievement. The foundation recognized Alvarado’s commitment through his position as a varsity assistant captain and a student coach for youth players, held while showcasing academic excellence as an Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholar and a National Merit Commended Student.

Lacing up

Before earning the High School Hockey Scholarship, Alvarado played hockey for eight years. Although he started young, he still had a lot of catching up to do.

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“It was not my childhood sport growing up,” Alvarado says. “I had some friends who had been in the sport since they were younger. My path into hockey started with curiosity about ice skating, because I had never ice skated until moving to Columbus.”

Alvarado grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and moved to Columbus in third grade. Throughout that time, sports were always important to him. He loved watching and playing sports, as football games were constantly on when he grew up.

Before switching to hockey, he played soccer and basketball. But he soon became a competitive hockey player, working to build up his skills quickly.

“Kids have spent their entire lives in their sport,” Alvarado says. “They breathe, eat and sleep hockey, and I was in my first or second year… I took it upon myself to catch up with those players, and work hard enough that I could compete with people who have been on the ice since they were 3 or 4.”

During the off season, he practiced at 5:30 a.m. three days a week, which increased to five days a week during the season.

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He also stepped up as a leader with his position as alternate captain requiring him to lead workouts and bring the team together for team bonding. Through it all, he always made sure his classes remained a high priority.

“It was a balancing act of sacrifices and give and take,” Alvarado says. “The emphasis on academics alongside athletic excellence was really key, and for me, academics has always come first.”

Outside of his own hockey hours, he volunteered as a Blue Jackets Hockey League student coach for players between the ages of 6 and 10.

“It really deepened my appreciation for hockey, being able to have that full-circle moment where I’m no longer the kid who only had a year of experience, and now I’m the one who’s that role model, the one who’s getting to demonstrate for these kids and getting to give back,” Alvarado says.

Next pivot

Since graduating from New Albany High School earlier this year in May, Alvarado is taking a gap year before attending Indiana University next fall. He looks forward to continuing to play hockey, although he doesn’t know whether it will be competitive or recreational.

In the meantime, he is grateful to have some more flexibility after his rigid academic and athletic schedule, and is using the time to explore his interests, build work experience and work on transferable skills.

So far, he has explored coding and learned how to use Excel with LinkedIn’s free learning courses. He also continues to stay active by weightlifting and playing hockey casually, he says. With more free time, he has also been able to spend more time with his family.

As he prepares to pursue a finance degree at Indiana, he hopes to carry the leadership he developed through hockey with him. Even as he looks to the future, he emphasizes his pride for the New Albany community.

“I definitely have a deep appreciation, a deep pride, and it’s truly an honor to be able to represent New Albany in this way,” he says.

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.