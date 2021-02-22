New Albany soccer league awards scholarships to high school seniors

Spring doesn’t start for the members of the New Albany Adult Co-Ed Soccer League until the first game of the season.

Since 2004, the league has been kicking it in New Albany as both a recreation and nonprofit league, but it wasn’t until three years ago when it shifted its focus to support local high school seniors.

“It worked out perfectly that the scholarship aspect that (NAPLS) had for senior soccer players, both male and female, just dropped that year so we were able to fill that void,” says Alex Lowery, league member. “Our scholarships are $1,000.”

The league selects worthy candidates through a rigorous selection process after students submit an application. In the past three years, the league has awarded five scholarships.

“All five of them had similarities in regard to their teamwork, their leadership and also their involvement in welcoming the younger players,” says Lowery. “That wasn’t something we looked for, but as I look back, all five of them had that."

× Expand The New Albany Adult Soccer Co-Ed League awards scholarships to high school seniors. Jam Khorrami, left, Ariel Hess, Cathy Elwood, Drew Fisher, Lydia Cornelius and Alex Lowery.

League cofounders Jam Khorrami and Lisa Eastwood founded the nonprofit with the idea of bringing the community together.

“The inspiration for the league was to bring the local community together for service and to promote the sport,” Khorrami says. “The nonprofit nature was so that the league would not make decisions based on the bottom line.”

While it seems like such an easy decision, creating a recreation sports league as a nonprofit is actually pretty rare in central Ohio. Most surrounding area soccer leagues have higher fees because they are for-profit.

“Right now, we’ve been primarily funding the scholarships through the enrollment fees,” Lowery says. “Our fees are extremely low. Our fees this season are $60 whether you’re a resident or you’re not a resident.”

Brian Van Runkle, left, Drew Van Runkle (holding his son Conor Van Runkle), and their father Pete Van Runkle make up three generations of the New Albany Adult Co-Ed Soccer League.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to join the league, regardless of soccer experience.

“We’ve had players who have never played soccer before, ever,” Lowery says. “Our league is very welcoming. We welcome all skill levels, and we play on great fields. It is fun but competitive.”

While league numbers have been affected by COVID-19, it boasts an average of 90 to 110 players and as many as eight teams. The league is always looking for new players and teams to join.

“I just think it’s really a nice league,” Lowery says. “The other thing that is really unique is that you have so many people from different walks of life. Being where we live, you’ll have people who are students and people who are CFOs of Fortune 500 companies.”

The camaraderie of the league and community that has grown around it has made it a welcoming environment for families. Husbands and wives will join the league together, and players’ kids often join a team when they reach age 18.

× Expand Gio Barbera, who’s father, Cono Barbera plays in New Albany’s adult soccer league.

“In addition to getting exercise in a way that’s not boring, the New Albany Soccer League allows me to play soccer with my family,” Peter Van Runkle says. “I’ve been in the league since … my oldest son was 15, but since then all three of my sons and my daughter-in-law have all played. Even the 3-year-old grandson comes out. It keeps me in it!”

Even players who join without a family member find a sense of community.

“The New Albany Adult Soccer League has made it possible for me to exercise regularly, make new friends,” Cathy Ellwood says, “and do something positive that makes a difference in the lives of others.”

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.