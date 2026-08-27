New Albany sees home growth ahead of annual BIA Parade of Homes return

× Expand Bob Webb Homes

Pursuing operations improvements, focusing on sustainability and investing in overall quality of life are goals listed in New Albany’s 2025 Annual Report and just some of the reasons residents agree that it’s an excellent place to live.

According to New Albany’s Community Development Department, 40 new homes were built within city limits in 2025, contributing to the 3,882 total homes in New Albany today. The average number of persons per household is three, which is 20 percent higher than the rest of the Columbus metropolitan area, according to Census Reporter. Eighty-nine percent of these homes are owned by married couples.

More than 25 percent of New Albany is used for residential land, allowing for the more than 80 miles of leisure trails, 2,000 acres of park land and 900 acres of green space according to the City, making it a must-stop location for this year’s BIA Parade of Homes. Explore builders’ newest projects and designers’ innovative spaces to get inspiration for your next remodel or even to find your dream home in this eight-day event.

Two New Albany properties in the Parade, presented by multi-time “Best in Show” winner Bob Webb Homes, are examples of how you can elevate your home both inside and outside.

Woodhaven, located on Steeple Wood Drive, is a 2,193 square foot., ranch-style home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage. With preserved mature trees along the neighborhood drive, the home is also only a six-minute walk to Rocky Fork Metro Park.

Woodland Preserve is located on Reserve Run Way. This show home is 6,657 square feet with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage. The inside has many amenities and unique features, including a wellness room and fully-custom built-ins and trim. It has an outdoor living space featuring a port-cochère, and it is only one mile from Hannah Park and the community garden.

The Parade of Homes is Sept. 17-27 from noon-6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. This free event spans across central Ohio and showcases homes in different regions and at different price points. For more information, visit www.biahomebuilders.com.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.