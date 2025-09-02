New Albany's trails lead the way in wellness and connection

When we moved back to central Ohio, we knew exactly what we wanted – but only found it in New Albany. The deciding factor was the leisure trails. No other community offered the same blend of green space, peaceful atmosphere and safe, connected walkways just 15 miles outside of downtown Columbus.

Expand City of New Albany

In New Albany, wellness and connectivity are built into the landscape. With more than 83 miles of leisure trails, thoughtfully designed parks and scenic pathways, it’s no surprise that walking, jogging and cycling have become second nature to residents. These trails are more than just recreation routes – they reflect decades of planning and investment in community well-being.

New Albany’s first strategic plan, adopted in 1998, laid the groundwork for a community connected by sidewalks, trails and green space. That vision continues to grow today.

“Our commitment to expanding New Albany’s leisure trail system is backed by multiple strategic plans Engage New Albany, Bike New Albany and the Parks Framework Plan all formally adopted by City Council. These plans guide how we build and connect trails to ensure that, ultimately, when it’s all said and done, 86 percent of residents will live within a 10-minute walk of a park,” says Stephen Mayer, New Albany deputy director of public service.

A trail system that connects us

New Albany’s 83+ miles of leisure trails wind through neighborhoods, parks, business districts and natural areas, connecting people to key destinations. From Market Street and the school campus, to metro parks and nature preserves, these trails make it easy to choose your feet over four wheels. The City of New Albany adds roughly two to three miles of trails each year – an impressive pace for a community of its size.

Where design meets nature

Expand City of New Albany

Among the crown jewels of the trail system are Rose Run Park and Taylor Farm Park – two spaces that beautifully blend nature with thoughtful design.

“We absolutely love the walking paths and the wildlife,” says Morgan Cooper, mom of two and New Albany resident. “On one walk, we spotted a baby beaver playing in the water!”

Once a working farm from the 1800s, Taylor Farm Park now spans nearly 100 acres with 2.9 miles of trails, wood boardwalks and eco-friendly paths through wetlands. With a playground, community garden and restrooms, it has quickly become a beloved spot for all.

Expand City of New Albany

“My daughter, Olive, is disabled, and having an accessible trail and playground nearby has been life-changing for us,” says Natalie Goss, a New Albany resident. “We live behind Taylor Farm Park and walk there now year-round. It allows us to be outside, connect with others and regulate.”

Rose Run Park, located between Market Square and the learning campus, serves as the city’s civic green. Its 1.7 miles of trails connect the community to cultural, educational and retail hubs while preserving green space in the heart of town. Rose Run Phase II – slated for future development – will add a Veterans Memorial, Hero’s Walk and water feature.

Family-friendly routes and hidden gems

Expand City of New Albany

New Albany’s trails connect 10 major parks and six neighborhood pocket parks, making it easy to find a family-friendly route close to home. Whether exploring Swickard Woods Nature Preserve or wandering through Ratchford Fens Park, there’s something for everyone.

“Over the years, the City has created a number of great parks and leisure trail connections for all the community to enjoy. It’s one of the best ways to ensure we’re living up to our motto of Community Connects Us,” says Councilmember Chip Fellows, liaison to the Parks & Trails Advisory Board.

Powered by purpose: How trails are funded

New Albany’s trail system is possible in large part due to its income tax strategy. Roughly 80 percent of the City’s general fund comes from income taxes – primarily from the New Albany International Business Park. That funding supports essential services such as police protection, snow removal and the leisure trail development and upkeep.

“I can honestly say that our system of trails is not only the most scenic in central Ohio, but also thoughtfully designed so it’s easy to return to your starting point – no matter where you begin,” says Dr. Phil Heit, Founder of Healthy New Albany. “The ability to take in such a variety of beauty along the way is what makes New Albany’s trails truly unique.”

Expand City of New Albany

Green by design

Sustainability is part of the plan. Some newer trails in our parks use permeable surfaces to reduce runoff and recharge groundwater. New “Pocket Prairies” coming soon will bring native grasses and wildflowers – supporting pollinators, reducing mowing and enhancing natural beauty.

Looking ahead

Plans for future expansion include new trails and pedestrian improvements along Bevelhymer Road and Walnut Street, eventually connecting more than 800 homes in neighborhoods such as The Links, Millbrook and Upper Clarenton to the new Community Fieldhouse.

“Trails don’t happen by chance in New Albany they’re part of a long-term vision,” says Chris Christian, Planning Manager.

And that vision continues to unfold one thoughtful connection at a time.

Katie Allen is the Communications and Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.