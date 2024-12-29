New Albany's game-changing fieldhouse

Just when you thought New Albany couldn’t get any better, a state-of-the-art fieldhouse and community center is set to change the game. Expected to open in the fall of 2026, this multipurpose facility promises something for everyone.

Expand City of New Albany

Located at the northwest corner of Bevelhymer Road and Walnut Street on land donated by the City of New Albany, it is the result of a strong partnership between the City and New Albany Parks and Recreation.

“This project has been years in the making,” Mayor Sloan Spalding said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. “The City stepped up to donate the land. Even though we’re separate entities, we have a shared vision, and that’s the health and wellness of our community.”

Features designed for everyone

Spanning 185,890 square feet, the facility will offer amenities for all interests and abilities.

Expand City of New Albany

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to an indoor track fieldhouse with courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, as well as an indoor turf fieldhouse for soccer and lacrosse.

Additional features include a gaming lounge, sports simulators, multipurpose program rooms, fitness studios, outdoor patios and an AWS “Think Big Space” for technology and creativity.

“I’m really excited that we’re finally at this turning point,” says Director of New Albany Parks and Recreation Dave Wharton. “We’ve put in a lot of behind-the-scenes work – designing, planning and prepping – that the public hasn’t seen. Now, they’ll start to see the vision take shape as we build it from the ground up.”

Year-round benefits

For families like those of Kyle Sellers, a New Albany resident who is also vice president and partner for the Ruscilli Construction team helping to bring this project to life, this facility is a game-changer.

“As a father of three, I’m thrilled about the opportunities this facility will provide. We already have amazing amenities like pickleball and grass fields here in New Albany but those are weather-dependent. Now, we’ll have a space for kids to stay active year-round. But it’s not just about athletics – there will be spaces to do homework, have study groups and even enjoy a gaming center. It’s a place to strengthen friendships and make new ones.”

For families like Jessica Cappuzzello’s, the upcoming facility offers a chance to stay active during colder months.

“I’m really looking forward to those quiet winter months when my family can come together and enjoy active indoor time,” she says. “I can walk the track while my boys shoot hoops, and we can all make the most of the variety of activities available.”

Sellers and Cappuzzello families Sellers and Cappuzzello families

Serving all generations

Seniors will also benefit from the facility, gaining more options beyond those available at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

“This space will offer seniors additional opportunities to stay active and connect with others,” Spalding said at the ribbon cutting.

Programming will ensure inclusivity.

“Daytime activities will cater to preschoolers, midday options to seniors, and after-school programs will bring in kids,” says Wharton. “Managing all these opportunities will be complex, but we’ll have an incredible team to ensure everything runs smoothly and offers something for everyone.”

A community-centered vision

The versatility of the fieldhouse ensures its value for everyone.

“Public spaces with indoor turf and tracks are rare – usually, you only see them in colleges or private facilities,” says Wharton. “This one is designed to serve our community in the best way possible. We’ve focused on creating versatile spaces, with turf that can be used for football, lacrosse and soccer, and a track that can host a variety of activities. There’s even the potential to host events or meetings, with the ability to set up tables and seating on the track. We’ve tried to provide as many options as possible. I want the entire community to feel like there’s something for everyone.”

Looking to the future, Sellers added, “This is a big ask from the community, but I think there’s a lot of excitement and readiness to get started – we certainly are. This will be an incredible addition to New Albany, showcasing why so many people love living here. It’s going to be a fantastic amenity that enhances our community and reinforces why New Albany is such a great place to call home.”

New Albany Parks & Recreation New Albany Parks & Recreation New Albany Parks & Recreation New Albany Parks & Recreation

You can learn more about the project at naparksohio.org.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.