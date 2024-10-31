New Albany residents connect with nature

There is so much to love about New Albany, Ohio. While its charming neighborhoods, thriving community and cultural offerings certainly stand out, perhaps the most defining aspect of the town is its deep connection to nature and its emphasis on connectivity.

Did you know the city now boasts more than 80 miles of leisure trails, carefully paved with intention through parks, neighborhoods and natural areas? This sprawling system of green spaces, affectionately known as New Albany’s “Emerald Necklace,” offers residents endless opportunities to walk, bike and connect with the outdoors.

These trails and green spaces are not just functional; they are a central part of why many call New Albany home. When the world changed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, parks became more than just recreational areas; they became lifelines.

How fortunate was it to have Rose Run Park open? A beautiful, natural haven where people could all escape the stir-crazy feeling of being stuck inside, Rose Run Park provided residents with a centralized place to reconnect with nature and with each other, even if it had to be from a distance.

A community bonded by nature

Opening in 2020, Rose Run Park quickly became a cherished part of the city, with the park’s creek and paths providing a peaceful space for walking, biking and exploring.

Much of this experience was enhanced by the contributions of the late Bill Resch, a passionate conservationist who donated the first nets and boots, encouraging children and families to connect with the environment and each other in the purest way possible – through play.

New Albany's growth continues with the planned Rose Run Park Phase II expansion, extending our green footprint to areas east of Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, thanks to land donations from The New Albany Company. The Market Street extension will add a water feature, wetland plantings and a scenic overlook, enhancing recreational spaces and boosting dining and retail within Village Center.

The power of partnership

The New Albany Company has been key in shaping the town, donating more than 600 acres for community use – including 210 acres for the school campus, 100 acres for Rocky Fork Metro Park and partnering with the city on 100 acres for Taylor Farm Park. These donations also helped develop key landmarks such as the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater and Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

This collaboration between The New Albany Company and the City of New Albany has been instrumental in creating a community that feels both intentional and thoughtfully designed.

“The way our community looks and feels didn’t just happen by chance. It was intentional,” says Bill Ebbing, president and CEO of The New Albany Company. “And while the passing of time may require that the details evolve, we remain true to the principles of our original strategic framework.”

A veterans’ memorial: A big moment for Rose Run Park

One of the most exciting aspects of the Rose Run Park Phase II expansion is the planned addition of a new Veterans Memorial.

Set in a peaceful, reflective space, this memorial will offer the community a place to come together to honor those who have served. It will feature passive parkland and interactive water elements, creating a serene environment where visitors can reflect on the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

Mayor Sloan Spalding, a veteran himself, has been deeply involved in the planning of the Veterans Memorial and emphasized the significance of its location in the expanded Rose Run Park.

“By creating this memorial in such a central, natural space, we not only honor our veterans in a peaceful setting, but we also ensure their stories and sacrifices are an integral part of our community’s daily life,” Spalding says. “My hope is that this memorial becomes a place where every visitor – whether they come to reflect, learn or simply enjoy the park – is reminded of the profound impact of our veterans’ service.”

Supporting New Albany’s Pillars

New Albany’s dedication to both active and passive parkland is a core part of the community’s identity. Nature isn’t just a backdrop. It’s woven into the town’s fabric.

As Deputy Clerk of Council Christina Madriguera once said, “There are very few problems that a 20-minute bike ride won’t solve,” and the same goes for a walk in nature.

New Albany’s Emerald Necklace is more than just parks and trails; it embodies this community’s lasting commitment to its people, environment and future.

Katie Allen is a Communications and Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.