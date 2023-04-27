New Albany mother of late son receives community recognition

After she lost her only child in a car accident, Lindsay Harris says she lost her reason to live. But instead of letting grief break her, she focused on honoring her son in a way that he would be proud of, and in a way that would contribute to her community.

After months of fundraising and construction by Harris and friends in the community, the Michael Lucey Memorial Basketball Courts officially opened in May 2021.

For the commitment to service Harris displayed rallying her community, she was awarded the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association Citizen of the Year Award in 2021. She was also recognized by the New Albany Chamber of Commerce with the 2022 Outstanding Citizen Delta Award.

While Harris’ son’s courts are a success story for the community, the motivation for their construction came from a mother’s worst nightmare.

On the night of Aug. 2, 2020, Harris received a call that changed her life forever. She was informed that her son was in a car with four of his friends when the intoxicated driver lost control and crashed.

Three of the passengers in the accident, including Lucey, were taken to the hospital, but Lucey tragically did not survive his injuries. Lucey was 17 years old and an incoming senior at New Albany High School at the time of his death.

Having to process this loss was unfathomable for Harris.

“I just can't believe he’s not here. Because when they’re young, it just doesn’t make sense. You expect it of your grandma and your grandpa, at some point they’re going to be gone. But it’s

surreal when you lose somebody so young,” Harris says.

Harris says Lucey was her entire world. She had always wanted to be a mother and when her son was born, raising him became her full-time job – her dream job.

“My life really did revolve around him. I quit my profession as a pilot, an airline pilot, to be home with him,” she says.

In addition to being ever-present in her son’s life, Harris also became involved with New Albany Parks & Recreation after signing her son up to play on its recreational basketball team when he was in elementary school.

Over the years, New Albany Parks & Recreation became dear to her and gave her a sense of community.

“I met amazing families through our boys who played on sports teams together growing up. Sports programs through the New Albany schools and the New Albany Parks & Rec program have a way of bringing families together for athletics but also for social connections and mental well-being,” Harris says.

Soon after her son’s death, Harris started brainstorming with other parents and her connections at the parks to find a way to honor Lucey’s life. Because of how important basketball was to him, she ultimately decided an outdoor court would be the perfect contribution to the community.

Planning for the new court helped Harris cope with not only the loss of her son but with the isolation brought on by the pandemic.

“I couldn’t go out and be with anybody, so to be able to put my energy into Zoom meetings where we would plan, it was wonderful to be able to throw myself into something so positive,” she says.

The New Albany community’s support was vital to the planning and building of the courts. Harris said she couldn’t have achieved it without the outreach from New Albany Parks & Recreation and other families in the area.

“I put in a lot of money, but so did a whole bunch of other people that I don’t even know; businesses and families and friends of families. You know, New Albany built that court, and we should all enjoy it,” she says.

Members of the community celebrated the courts’ opening at a ribbon cutting ceremony and banquet in May 2021. The event gave Lucey’s friends and family a chance to celebrate him since they had been unable to gather for a large funeral during the pandemic.

“I was kind of on almost like a surreal high just from all the support and the love. Sometimes

when someone dies, it kind of dies down after a while, but because nine months later, we had this court opening up and this banquet, it was an opportunity for a lot of people to come out,” Harris says. “We called it the ribbon cutting, but it was also somewhat of a very upbeat celebration of his life.”

Lucey’s peers often recount stories to Harris about her son’s friendly and welcoming personality. She said he was always helping his peers feel included and would befriend anyone regardless of their family’s financial status, race or ethnicity.

“That’s another way of coping with the sadness, is hearing positive comments from his friends about things that he did and said that I might not know about as a mom,” Harris says. “He was a very funny person. He really liked making people laugh, and that was probably one of the things that people miss the most, just that infectious humor, just generosity of spirit.”

In the future Harris hopes to work with teenagers, telling her son’s story to hopefully avoid more loss of life due to driving under the influence.

“Saying no to drugs, no to things you don’t want to do, those are huge, hard lessons to learn and he just didn’t get much opportunity,” Harris says.

For now, Harris hopes that the courts can serve as a place where everyone can feel welcome, just as Lucey made others feel welcome. They also serve as a positive community space where Lucey’s loved ones can remember and celebrate him – where they can hear the squeaking of basketball shoes and laughter.

“It serves the purpose of having a place for lots of good things, exercise and socialization. But it’s also a place where people can feel closer to Michael,” Harris says.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.