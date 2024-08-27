New Albany prepares to light up for Diwali

Diwali – or the Festival of Lights – is a dazzling display that celebrates the symbolic victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. It’s a time when millions around the world light up their homes and hearts in a celebration that’s as rich in tradition as it is in music and food.

So what can you expect with Diwali? Picture diyas (oil lamps) flickering in every window, vibrant rangolis (geometric patterns) decorating each doorstep, the tantalizing scent of holiday sweets drifting through the air, and plenty of dancing. That’s Diwali. Celebrated over five days, it is one of India’s most significant holidays.

“The themes in Diwali are so universal. Good over evil, knowledge and wisdom over ignorance and hate. To celebrate those concepts is something that everybody can get around,” says New Albany resident Rachita Chandak.

It’s a festival that invites everyone to come together and embrace renewal, positivity and unity, fostering a true spirit of togetherness and joy – and you can be part of it!

The City of New Albany is gearing up for its second Diwali celebration, which will take place at the Hinson Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event is another initiative of the IDEA Implementation Panel that was initially launched by New Albany City Council in 2020 to honor the rich cultural diversity of the city’s residents.

“When the IDEA Implementation Panel first started trying to decide which events we were going to celebrate, we went back and looked at the data to see what our community is mostly comprised of. There’s a method to the madness of event planning,” says New Albany Community Program Administrator Abbey Brooks.

New Albany’s Juneteenth celebration and this past spring’s female-focused EmpowHER event are also IDEA initiatives. Other notable community programs include the New Albany 101 events and the Community Connectors program that debuted this summer.

“With all of the events that come out of the IDEA Implementation Panel, we convene a focus group, and we ask them how we should be celebrating because they’re our local experts,” Brooks says.

In 2023, organizers invited focus group members to share their most cherished Diwali memories and traditions, elaborating on how they personally celebrate the festival. Drawing inspiration from these recollections, New Albany crafted its first-ever Diwali celebration.

One delightful outcome was the community engagement effort involving rangolis.

“Leading up to the event, we encouraged community members to create rangolis at home and share their designs on social media. The response was overwhelming, with many people posting their intricate and creative designs,” says Dr. Taru Saigal, an integral member of the Diwali focus group.

A rangoli, for those unfamiliar with the term, is a traditional Indian art form where intricate patterns are crafted on the floor using materials like colored rice, sand or flower petals. It’s as much about artistry as it is about welcoming good fortune.

For many residents, New Albany’s Diwali celebration has been an incredibly fulfilling experience.

“For me as a mom, having grown up in the United States, born and raised here, but never really had Diwali, my holiday, celebrated in this way – it was overwhelmingly emotional. It felt so wonderful to have my daughters and my son seeing Diwali celebrated in our town,” says Chandak. “My daughter being in a new school, making new friends, it meant a lot to her because when her Diwali is being celebrated by her town, she is being celebrated, and she is feeling like she’s part of this community, and that is so very important in this day and age.”

There were so many high notes from last year’s extravaganza that it’s hard to pinpoint just one.

“The fireworks were incredible!” says Alonna Skinner, a community program specialist for the City of New Albany. “Much like Juneteenth is a celebration not only for African Americans, Diwali is a celebration not just for the Indian community. This is truly a celebration for everyone.”

Chandak echoed Skinner’s thoughts.

“New Albany is really walking the walk in terms of community. The motto I see on the signs is ‘Community Connects Us’ and I really feel they’re doing a great job of not just talking about it but actually doing it,” she says.

These sentiments capture the essence of Diwali – a festival that not only celebrates cultural diversity but inclusivity and strengthens the bonds within the community.

As New Albany prepares for its second annual Diwali celebration, the excitement is discernible with this year’s festival promising to be even bigger and brighter, uniting people from all backgrounds. So mark your calendars for Oct. 26 and get ready for a Diwali celebration that’s sure to light up more than just the night sky!

Katie Allen is a Communications and Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.