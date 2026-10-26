New Albany Parks & Recreation prepares to unveil new Fieldhouse & Community Center

It happened again. New Albany resident Martyn Hughes watched as a notification came to his phone saying his 16-year-old’s soccer game was canceled. After a few days of rain, the local outdoor fields were ruled unsuitable for his daughter’s high school team to play on.

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And he’s not the only one. Fellow New Albany resident Kyle Sellers says his daughters’ teams have traveled to Easton and Plain City when a match is moved indoors, and then they are left to fight other teams for playtime.

After the start of the new year, these instances will be a thing of the past.

What was once an empty field across the street from the diamonds, fields and courts of Bevelhymer Park now houses an indoor, athletic and gathering space that will be open year-round, no matter the weather.

With the support of the community, the New Albany Parks Department has created the New Albany Fieldhouse & Community Center: a highly requested and curated building that will provide New Albany residents with a space that can accommodate the needs of athletes and families for years to come.

Building the Center

The creation of the Center had long been on the minds of many Parks staff members and New Albany residents.

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Hughes, who was the Political Action Committee chair for the bond issue that made the project possible, and who has been coaching soccer for roughly 34 years, says discussions for such a space had been in the talks for years, but it was after the COVID-19 pandemic that the department decided to pursue the idea.

It started with meeting with coaches and residents to determine what the athletes and families in the community needed and wanted to see.

“(The New Albany Parks Team) just said, ‘What else do you guys need?’” Hughes says. “So, I feel like we’re not just taking a building and saying, ‘We want to have this large building here because we can do all these things.’ A lot of thought was put into, ‘Before we even map this out, …what do we want? What do we need?’”

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After years of listening to feedback and planning, the New Albany Parks & Recreation purchased land near Bevelhymer and Rocky Fork Dog Parks from the City thanks to the $46 million, roughly 2.2 mills, 30-year bond issue passed by voters in the New Albany-Plain Local Schools District in 2022.

Soon after, more discussions and feedback led to a design and subsequent construction period, with the official groundbreaking in early 2025. About a year later, the final portion of concrete was poured for the indoor track in June 2026.

The two-story, 185,890-square-foot building houses a turf fieldhouse, striped for both soccer and lacrosse, as well as a track with courts that can be used for basketball, pickleball and volleyball. All of this will open to the public in December, with classes and other programming available after the new year.

Offerings galore

The Center doesn’t just offer another workout space and a respite from the elements; residents and Parks team members say it fills many needs.

While the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany houses a wealth of resources, including countless workout machines and equipment, one thing Recreation Superintendent Brian Smith says he and his team heard repeatedly was the need for more community spaces.

“This was something we heard a lot during the design phase was a lack of meeting space in New Albany,” Smith says. “We have the Heit Center, and then we have a couple of library rooms, and that’s about it. (So) I think this would be a great place for some of those smaller organizations to meet.”

Many of these spaces, including a 12-person conference room and countless classrooms on the first and second floors of the building, will not just be available for renting out, but will also house many of the programs – ranging from Zumba and fitness courses to mommy-and-me and sewing classes – Smith says the department plans to offer.

The second floor contains a specialized STEM classroom, thanks to a partnership with Amazon, known as a Think Big Space, which will house devices such as 3D printers, vinyl cutters, a CNC machine and adjustable workbenches. Smith says of the more than 100 Think Big Spaces around the world, this will be the second in the U.S. to be housed in a community center.

“What makes this different is that we can interact with the entire demographic within the community, not just the kids that are in the STEM class or taking the special that week,” Smith says. “In fact, we’ll probably have some of the kids teaching the adults.”

Room to grow

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As the Department prepares for the Center’s opening, the Parks team is excited not just for the community to interact with it but for the future planning and offerings it hopes to share.

Smith says there are several spaces, including the Think Big Space and a golf simulator area, that have additional space and hookups for more devices should they find the need down the road.

The capacity of the turf and track areas could also allow the space to host tournaments for OHSAA sports, such as lacrosse, soccer, and track and field; however, Hughes says that the community will always stay at the center of everything.

“I want to emphasize that this (was) not generated to be a profitable money maker for the New Albany Parks & Rec District. It is there to be a tool for health, fitness and programming for the residents first. Everything else is secondary,” Hughes says.

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Outside of being a resident, Sellers worked on the project as the vice president and a partner at Ruscilli Construction and says he is proud not only of the work everyone has done, but the lasting impact it will have.

“Everyone worked really hard, brought this vision to life, executed it the way we needed to and turned something over that the community can be really, really proud of,” Sellers says. “My kids, their ages (range from) 16 to 8, so we got a lot of years to spend in this community center. So, we’re really excited for it. It’s going to be something that’s going to be really good for the community.”

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.