New Albany Neighborhoods offer a close-knit community

Recently voted by Business Insider as the #1 suburb in America, New Albany is a close-knit community that grows closer as it develops into an even better place to live. Its proximity to the metropolitan area of Columbus, high median household income, and community safety are just a few of the factors that make New Albany a great place to live and work.

When it comes to living, New Albany is master-planned to create the most beautiful, healthy and social neighborhoods possible. Nearly all neighborhoods are within a quarter of a mile from a park or greenspace, which provides fabulous recreational opportunities for children and adults to stay connected.

New Albany was also designed to allow easy movement from home to community centers. Forty miles of trail link neighborhoods to the Village Center, School Campus, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, Philip Heit Center and additional restaurants and shopping.

Finally, gatherings happen at micro-scale organically for many families. New Albany resident Andrea Wiltrout describes how “The Middle,” a gathering place with a swing set and outdoor space for holiday celebrations, allows neighborhood kids to experience independence as parents take turns watching over them. Used for everything from egg hunts to watching fireworks, this simple space has become a special way to connect to her community and is a major reason why Wiltrout can’t imagine living anywhere else.

The close feeling of community that neighborhoods help create are one major reason that New Albany neighbors are known to take care of one another. New Albany isn’t just where your family’s house is located, it’s a home that welcomes you into an extended family of neighbors and friends.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer.