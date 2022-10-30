New Albany holiday cooking class teaches more than just a recipe

After seven years working for the Cameron Mitchell Restaurant Group and getting her Baking and Pastry Arts degree from Columbus State Community College, Sharon Dunn is passionate about bringing community and home cooking to the residents of New Albany.

In addition to her career at Cameron Mitchell, Dunn is now the Nourish program coordinator and instructor for Healthy New Albany, which holds bimonthly cooking classes.

Dunn aims to teach more than just new recipes to her students. She also stresses the value of cooking as a group, recalling times when the Cameron Mitchell kitchen staff would make daily lunches for each other, and then eat as a group.

“It’s a chance to make new friends and build relationships,” she says.

In addition, there are plenty of health benefits to learning to cook as a community or with one’s family. Cooking as a group can positively affect mental health, and offers a way to find healthful substitutions for common ingredients.

On Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m. Dunn will teach a special holiday cooking class. A part of Healthy New Albany’s twice-monthly cooking classes, this holiday-themed class focuses on side dishes. On the menu for the night is Mediterranean Brussels sprouts, herby yeast rolls, au gratin potatoes, risotto cakes and, finally, portobello mushroom herb crostini. Each of these sides can be made in advance and stored until a holiday meal, and are great options for any holiday celebration.

To learn more about Healthy New Albany’s cooking classes and other wellness programs, visit healthynewalbany.org.

Portobello Mushroom Herb Crostini

40 to 60 pieces

Ingredients

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ pound sliced portobello mushrooms

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tsp. chopped garlic

2 cups mayonnaise

1 cup grated parmesan or Romano cheese

½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

½ cup shredded basil

2 ½ (1-pound) loaves French bread cut across in ½ inch slices

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread ¼ cup of olive oil on a baking sheet. Set mushrooms in one layer on the baking sheet and add salt and pepper as desired. Sprinkle 2 tsp. of garlic and the remaining olive oil (about ¼ cup) over mushrooms. Allow mushrooms to roast for 12 minutes before taking them out of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Pulse the mushrooms in a food processor. Be sure to remove the mushrooms once they are diced to avoid turning them into a paste. Move the mushrooms to a medium bowl, and wipe the baking sheet. Add the mayonnaise, cheese, parsley, basil, and remaining garlic (about 1 tsp.) to the food processor. Process until thoroughly mixed. Pour the mixture into the medium bowl with the mushrooms, and fold until well blended. Spread 1 Tbsp. of mixture on each slice of bread. Once each slice is completely covered, arrange them in a single layer on the backing sheet. Bake the slices for 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The crostini can be stored in the freezer after cooling. To reheat, place in the oven for 5-8 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit

