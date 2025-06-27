New Albany fosters socialization and community connections

Humans are a fairly socially-dependent species. Socializing with each other is not only crucial for society, it also benefits individual mental and physical health.

It’s important to not only socialize at a young age, but also to continue doing so throughout adulthood. From parks and public spaces to events and groups, New Albany offers many ways for residents to socialize and build healthy relationships.

Why is it important?

The connections you form from socializing have lasting effects.

“We are social animals by nature, so we tend to function better when we’re in a community and being around others,” Dr. Craig Sawchuk, a Mayo Clinic psychologist, wrote in a 2019 article.

Socializing increases your sense of happiness and well-being while, in return, helping you live longer.

According to the CDC, social connections can improve physical and mental health by managing stress, anxiety and depression. Socializing can also sharpen memory and cognitive skills.

The CDC also reports that high-quality relationships can help people live healthier lives. It can reduce the risk of chronic diseases and serious illnesses such as heart disease, stroke and dementia.

Housing communities foster connection

New Albany is very pedestrian friendly, with sidewalks in almost every neighborhood connecting residents to one another.

The walkability extends to multiple communities throughout the city such as Hampsted Village.

It is within easy walking distance of major New Albany staples such as New Albany-Plain Local Schools and the New Albany Branch of Columbus Metropolitan Library.

It’s the type of neighborhood where you can walk your child to school, then head out for your morning run or grab a coffee, and maybe even run into other families along the way.

If you are looking for big venues to host private events such as weddings, corporate events, holiday parties and banquets, the New Albany Links Club and New Albany Country Club offer spaces to suit your event needs.

These tight-knit communities foster strong connections between residents as both clubs have amenities that get people mingling such as gyms, pools, golf courses and pickleball courts. From big events like golf tournaments to weekly pickleball games, the clubs offer many ways to stay active and bring people together.

Meeting your neighbors is a great way to be social. Albany Woods offers public spaces that spark connections such as the community garden and the dog park. Community gardens such as the one at Taylor Farm Park and The Garden for All are a great ways to connect while growing your own food.

Sharing a meal with someone can be a great way to make a new friend or catch up with an old one. The senior living communities such as the Avalon of New Albany, Nottingham Trace and New Albany SeniorLife Neighborhood help break the ice with multiple shared living spaces.

What you can do in your home

Hosting a get together in your own space can also be a great way to connect with people.

The entrance of your home can set the tone for the gathering. Warmer colors such as reds, oranges and yellows, as well as soft neutrals, can make a space feel cozier and more inviting.

Seating plays a major role in how people interact. Arranging your furniture in a gentle horseshoe shape encourages conversation rather than focusing on a television. Offering a wide variety of comfortable seating is important to pay attention to as well.

Adding a sturdy coffee table can be an easy addition that offers a place for drinks, snacks or even a card game.

Kitchens often become a gathering point, especially when food is involved. Adding a passthrough window can open the space and encourage flow between rooms. Bar stools can be a nice addition to add more seating and have a causal place for your guest to sit while you finish up cooking.

If you prefer outdoor gatherings, especially during warm summer months, there are plenty of additions you can add to make a fun and inviting environment.

A fire pit naturally creates a circular seating area and invites fun activities such as roasting marshmallows or sharing old stories.

A grill or an outdoor kitchen can become a centerpiece for an event with causal conversation and shared meals.

Setting up sports equipment and lawn games can keep kids and adults entertained.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.