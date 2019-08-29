New Albany cultural arts district advancing

The performing arts are thriving in New Albany.

From the New Albany Symphony Orchestra to the New Albany Community Band, the execution of the McCoy Center ushered in a whole host of grassroots arts groups. Now the community can look forward to moving one step closer to a full-blown arts district with the addition of an outdoor amphitheater.

The 800-seat Charles & Charleen Hinson Amphitheater performance venue – a $7 million facility – is now a reality thanks to the generosity of the Hinson family.

The stage boasts the exact dimensions as those of the McCoy Center and promises to bring sunshine-filled and starry night show to the area.

“My mother and our entire family believe that the amphitheater become an important gathering place in much the same way as the McCoy Center,” says Alan Hinson, son of Charles and Charleen. “A place where students and community and professional groups can perform and learn.”

Hinson’s parents were actually one of the first couples to build their home in the New Albany Country Club Community. After purchasing their land in 1991, many of their family members followed suit.

The Hinson’s significant gift was the catalyst for the project moving forward as it was only a concept up to that point.

“The Hinson family has been very engaged in the community, not just with generous gifts, but through volunteerism as well,” says Craig Mohre, president of the New Albany Community Foundation.

References to a cultural arts district date as far back as 20 years within the city’s strategic planning documents. Original plans offered multiple locations for the proposed venue, all of which were within the city’s historic town center.

“The board talked about a Chautauqua-esque vision for New Albany that would provide educational and cultural and health programming to residents year-round – only on a smaller scale,” says Mohre.

The NACF adopted a role to advance the project from both a design and funding standpoint, as it often collaborates on projects with other community groups and companies. But the amphitheater project didn’t take full flight until recently.

“When the family stepped forward and made a commitment, it became more real,” says Mohre. “That’s when we really started to design it and go out and seek additional funding and find a location.”

The NACF identified architecture firm, DLR Group, to lead the design phase, a company that includes McCoy Center designers Westlake Reed Leskosky, who were acquired by DLR in 2016.

“They did a great job on the McCoy Center and they’ve done a great job on the amphitheater as well,” says Mohre. “They know New Albany. They know cultural and performance venues and they’ve done a fantastic job designing a beautiful facility for us.”

Fortuitously, the school district owns the land chosen to construct the amphitheater, a strategic decision due to the fact it’s situated right next to the McCoy Center. This will create opportunities for expanded programming and the venue will be accessible to students of all ages as well as the community.

The city still owns the facility and will maintain it, while the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will manage the new amphitheater.

“(CAPA) has a lot of expertise with respect to both backstage and frontstage experience,” says Mohre. “They offered us a lot of advice on not only what would work from a programming standpoint but what we would need to make it a great venue for an experience.”

Mohre indicates that when the McCoy Center was in its conceptual phase a lot was done to identify what it takes to create a compelling venue. City, township foundations and school leaders all traveled to different venues throughout the country to engage in conversations about community impact.

“The feedback was that if this type of facility were built, new community groups would form as a result,” says Mohre. “That’s exactly what happened. Almost immediately after the McCoy Center was dedicated, groups like the New Albany Symphony Orchestra formed.”

Once completed, Hinson foresees the amphitheater creating even more collaboration amongst existing arts groups.

“I can of course imagine more arts group performances, different types of performances where people will be able to enjoy an evening outdoors in the fall – it’s going to be dynamic,” he says.

There are ways in which the community can support the realization of the project. After all, this is an attempt to build and strengthen bonds through shared experiences. To date, more than $5 million of the $7 million has been generated. The NACF will soon launch a campaign to allow community members to purchase bricks with their names inscribed, or perhaps donate a tree or different elements to the venue.

In a more comprehensive sense, the venue will add to the city’s vision of a completed Rose Run Park and Dublin-Granville Road as a destination for residents to come together.

“Whether it’s a concert at the McCoy Center or at the amphitheater or a lecture as part of the Jefferson series, it’s brining neighbors and community together to experience wonderful cultural and educational opportunities together,” says Hinson.

The community will find many uses for the venue, whether it’s Fourth of July, the Walking Classic, Pelotonia or Founders Day.

“When you think about the McCoy and the amphitheater, in its location, and think about the center of town with the library and Rose Run Park coming online and the school campus, it’s just tremendous to see what our community can do,” says Hinson. “How the government, civic leaders and members of the community come together to make things happen – it’s really transformational.”

Mohre hopes that, when finished, the venue resonates with the people.

“There’s something magical about seeing performances or experiencing performances or theater under the stars,” says Mohre. “This will be a beautiful venue for New Albany to experience.”

