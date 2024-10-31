New Albany couple's renovate home to reflect new lifestyle

For longtime New Albany residents Shelley and Burell Charity, the thought of downsizing and moving away from family and their tight-knit community was never one they considered.

“Once we got settled in, over the years, we talked it through and said, ‘You know, why don’t we fix up the kitchen the way we want it? I don’t want to move again,’” Burell says. “We both love the neighborhood. We love the area.”

Already looking to stay, the Charities’ minds were set once their children and grandchildren moved into the area.

Now they just had to pursue renovations. When they did, there was one requirement that reigned supreme.

“We needed it to age with us,” Burell says.

Finding your home

According to a study by the University of Michigan, 88 percent of adults ages 50-80 find it important to stay in their homes for as long as possible.

If you’re in a house that you can see yourself in long-term, it’s crucial for renovations to be long-lasting, says Allison Burt, an interior designer at Haus Studios, the company that completed the Charity kitchen.

“A lot of people don’t think 10-20 years down the line, but if you are planning to stay in the house, then we need to make sure that you, as a person, can still be there comfortably,” Burt says.

Burell echoes this sentiment. Functionality may not cross your mind when you’re younger, he says, but it becomes increasingly important over time.

“You’ve got cabinets, you’ve got your appliances and you use them every day,” he says. “But as you get older, and it gets more difficult to get down and crawl on your knees and pull stuff out of the cabinets, that’s when you begin to realize.”

He and Shelley knew it was time to make a change when the kitchen was becoming a safety hazard, Burell says.

“It was the fact that that drawer would fall out,” he says. “That just rubbed me the wrong way. Someone was going to get hurt.”

Make it your own

According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Census Bureau, only 10 percent of American homes are aging ready, but there are many things, small and large, that can be done to update a home.

“We always do tunable lights as much as possible, so that the shade of white can adjust,” Burt says. “As you get older, you need brighter and bluer lights because the lenses on your eyes get cloudy and everything appears more yellow.”

Burt also emphasizes the importance of an easy-to-clean space.

“We wanted to make sure that it was something that was non-penetrable,” she says. “They don’t have to worry about sealing it, and there’s no grout.”

The Charities also had other factors to consider, including Shelley’s arthritis. Replacing the cabinets with drawers and installing easy-to-grab knobs improved her ability to access the kitchen greatly, she says.

Her favorite renovation is the drawer peg system, which is just a few inches from the dishwasher and eliminates the need to bend down.

“I can put the pegs anywhere I need them to be so that they’re in the shape of the dish that I need,” Shelley says.

The couple also installed specific appliances, including a steam oven and speed oven, to aid in their hosting.

The Charities describe their new space with one word: harmonious.

“It’s just so natural for them now,” Burt says. “The space should be functioning seamlessly with you, so that you can actually enjoy that time with your loved ones.”

Many of the couple’s friends have shared how much they also love the new layout and flow, Shelley says. Some have been inspired by the kitchen’s functional layout and say they will consider it if they pursue a remodel.

“Maybe our children, because of their ages now, will consider it,” Shelley says. “Their friends sure are.”

Kate Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.