New Albany Coffee Club provides hope and resources

If you happen to find yourself in the New Albany Country Club at 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month, you might spot a group of women sipping coffee, laughing and enjoying one another’s company. On first glance, they probably seem like an outgoing group of close friends. And, while that’s true, the group serves another purpose as well.

Twenty-two years ago, Patti Steinour realized there was a need not being met in her small community in Rhode Island – a community not unlike New Albany. She and a few other women began to meet once a month, each putting down some money to donate to local families. When she moved to New Albany in August 2010, she knew she had to continue the effort.

The New Albany Coffee Club began with about six women, and now it’s grown to a group of nearly 120 people who join and donate when they can. And though Steinour started the group, she’s quick to relinquish any title of leadership.

“This is just a group that gets together and throws in a few bucks,” she says. “It’s really standing around talking to others, saying hello.”

That has amounted to more than $110,000 in donations since the first meeting in February 2011. Local individuals or families who have fallen on hard times are identified and vetted by an outside source, the names are forwarded to the coffee club, and the club members come together to support that person or family through the payment of bills, groceries and the like.

Last year, the coffee club was notified of a single mom of four children who was hospitalized and, because she wasn’t able to work, was having trouble paying for groceries and rent. The club raised enough money to cover rent for nearly two months, and provided gift cards for groceries. Another woman, after leaving an abusive relationship, was unable to pay to keep her apartment warm through the winter. The coffee club filled her propane tank and provided gift cards and credit for food.

“Really, at the end of the day, the people that come are the people that feel (their) $20 or $50 is really going to make a difference,” says Steinour. “It’s our little way of feeling good about being able to help, and it takes us a tiny bit outside of our bubble.”

Because the coffee club is not a not-for-profit, donations are not tax refundable. The members, who remain anonymous to the person receiving the donation, do it simply out of a desire to give back. Steinour often receives thank-you cards and follow-up stories about how their donation has helped the family in question, and that’s more than enough incentive for club members to come back.

“The women who come are generous in all aspects of their lives,” says Steinour. “Our focus is primarily the working poor, to try and help people through an illness, a death, the loss of a job; the things that are just part of life. We anonymously can give some hope.”

If you’re interested in joining the New Albany Coffee Club, visit the New Albany Country Club the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor.