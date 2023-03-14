New Albany Chamber of Commerce presents award to senior leader

In a community that continually brings out the best in its students, earning the Outstanding Student Award from the New Albany Chamber of Commerce is no easy feat.

New Albany senior Thomas Bohman received the award at the annual meeting and award ceremony in December.

“It was definitely a, ‘Woah, this just happened’ moment,” Bohman says. “It was the little things. I don’t think it was any one major thing I did, … it was what I try to do on a day-to-day basis.”

The award is one of eight Delta Awards given out annually to highlight and honor businesses and community leaders across New Albany.

According to the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, the Outstanding Student Award recognizes students who are, “... widely recognized by teachers and students for taking initiative, embracing leadership roles, and engaging in service to the community.”

Throughout high school, Bohman participated in football and baseball while maintaining above-average grades and building meaningful friendships. His influence as a student and community leader was recognized by school staff and would lead to his nomination for the award.

“The biggest thing that I’m the most proud of receiving this award is the little things,” Bohman says. “The big things don’t matter if I’m not present to the person in front of me. Even if it’s just passing someone in the hallway.”

To Bohman, the “little things” refers to his attitude of kindness through all of his actions. While it can be easy to get caught up in difficult moments and overlook the little but positive details, Bohman says he pays attention to those details through his faith. That attitude is exemplified through his desire and ability to befriend fellow students from all walks of life at New Albany High School.

“There’s the football guys, the baseball guys, my friends from classes and hobbies,” says Bohman. “It’s really awesome to be inserted into a diverse group of students. … It’s super fun to see all sides of the high school experience through my friends.”

The New Albany-Plain Local School District exists with the purpose “to create a culture of accountability that achieves the best academic and developmental outcomes for each student,” according to its website. Though the word accountability is often associated with discipline, New Albany redefines what accountability can mean. With programs and awards like the New Albany Chamber of Commerce Delta Awards, the business community and school district partner is creating a unique opportunity to showcase positive accountability.

“I was extremely honored to receive the award,” Bohman says. “I’m just happy to see what I’ve been doing has an impact on other people. It definitely encourages me to continue those actions and hopefully encourage other people to do the same.”

As Bohman nears the end of his high school career, he’s excited to see how his future unfolds, and how the skills and values he’s learned at NAPLS will inform life outside of New Albany. He hopes to attend school at the University of Notre Dame or take a step into missionary work. Even as big decisions lay ahead of him, Bohman continues to work on his attitude of kindness.

Outside of sports, Bohman also chases an array of different passions. As a student, he learned to enjoy learning, especially about topics such as anatomy, physics, language arts and reading. Outside of school, he finds ways to recharge from busy student life by working out, reading and spending time with friends. Bohman also enjoys tapping into his creative side through drawing.

Bohman credits his faith and family for the Delta Award win. He says that being raised by parents who instilled strong values shaped him into the person he is today. As Bohman enters into a new period of life toward college, mission work and a bright future, he acts as an example of a positive attitude and being present.

“Go out and have fun, and invite other people into that joy,” Bohman says. “It’s not about the things of this world, but about living for others.”

Kobe Collins is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.