New Albany Calendar | May-June 2024

Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5

New Albany Middle School presents Seussical Jr.

Varying times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, May 4

On Our Sleeves 5K for Children’s Mental Health

9 a.m., Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.give.nationwidechildrens.org

Sunday, May 5

Let Me Run Columbus SpringFest 5K

9:30 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.runsignup.com

Wednesday, May 8

Senior Connections BBQ Celebration

5:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 Main St.

www.newalbanyohio.org

New Albany Founders Day Events

Saturday, May 11

Dr. Glyde A. Marsh New Albany Founder’s Day Parade

11 a.m., New Albany Intermediate School, 177 N. High St.

-

New Albany Founder’s Day Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rose Run Park

www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Mother’s Day Weekend Events

Saturday, May 11

13th Annual McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk fundraiser

Starting 8 a.m., McConnell Heart Health Center, 3773 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

-

Ohio Mother’s Day 1Mi, 5K, 10K & Free Kids Dash

Starting 9 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

www.usaracetiming.com

-

Sunday, May 12

Sanctuary Night Mother’s Day 5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

Starting 8:45 a.m., Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, May 11; Friday, May 17; Sunday, May 19

New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals

Check website for times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyballet.com

Thursday, May 16

St. Jude Discover the Dream

6 p.m., Renaissance Columbus Downtown, 50 N. 3rd St., Columbus

www.stjude.org

Saturday, May 18

Artist Opening Reception for Natalya Romanovsky & Steven Fisher - Vibrations

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, May 18-Sunday, May 19

Alum Creek Trail Race

9:45 a.m.-10 p.m., Alum Creek State Park (Marina)

4000 Hollenback Rd., Lewis Center

www.runsignup.com

Thursday, May 23

Students’ Last Day of School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Thursday, May 23

2FGR presents the DASCO Run for Down Syndrome

Starting 6:50 p.m., 6000 Perimeter Dr., Dublin

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, May 25

2024 Ohio Honor Ride

8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.weareprojecthero.org

Sunday, May 26

Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.fieldofheroes.org

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Ceremony presented by Plain Township

9:45 a.m., Maplewood Cemetery, 4585 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd.

www.plaintownship.org

Saturday, June 1

Columbus BT5K - Break Through for Brain Tumors

8 a.m., McFerson Commons, 218 W. St., Columbus

www.give.abta.org

Sunday, June 2

AEP Ohio Columbus 10K presented by Barbasol

Starting 7:40 a.m., North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Thursdays, starting June 6

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., New Albany Market Square

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, June 8

8th Annual HealthTree 5K and 1-Mile Walk

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus

www.give.healthtree.org

Saturday, June 8

2024 Ohio Brewery Running Series – 5K Fun Run

11 a.m., Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave., Columbus

www.eventbrite.com

Tuesday, June 11

The Temptations & The Four Tops

7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Thursday, June 13

Family Flick Night No. 1, presented by The New Albany Community Foundation: Cars

6:30 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. movie start, Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Saturday, June 15

Artist Opening Reception for Man Wai Wu - My Home is Here

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Thursday, June 20-Sunday, June 23

The 3rd Annual New Albany Rose Run Fest

www.roserunfest.com

Friday, June 21

New Albany Parks & Recreation Summer Movie Series presents Luca

6:30 p.m., Swickard Woods Nature Preserve

www.naparks.org

Friday, June 21

The Sunset Mile, presented by Mizuno

7 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., Westerville

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, June 22

No Grad Left Behind 5K Walk/Run

8:15-11 a.m., Creekside Park, 123 Mill St., Gahanna

www.celebratingone.org

Sunday, June 23

Summer in Italy concert

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.roserunfest.com

Tuesday, June 25

Joshua Henry with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org