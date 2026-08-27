New Albany’s leisure trails

Leisure trails in New Albany are much more than just a way to get from point A to point B. They are the heartbeat of our community, creating daily opportunities to move, unwind and connect.

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As research continues to show the perks of simple, daily movement, cities across the country are trying to inspire people to get outside. In New Albany, that commitment is built right into the landscape through an ever-growing network of more than 2,000 acres of parks, paths and preserved green spaces.

New Albany’s trail system offers changing views with every season, winding through neighborhoods and scenic green spaces. That seamless flow didn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of intentional, forward-thinking planning that starts long before residents ever set foot on a trail.

“When the City reviews a new development proposal, whether it’s a new neighborhood or a commercial site, connectivity and green space aren’t afterthoughts. They’re built into the code,” New Albany Planning Manager Chris Christian says.

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“Residential developments dedicate parkland, everyone plants street trees, and everyone provides sidewalks or trails that connect to what’s already there,” Christian adds. “That network now spans more than 85 miles, keeping New Albany feeling like one connected community instead of separate development sites.”

These trails give residents safe, welcoming and picturesque places to explore near their own backyards while protecting the community’s natural beauty, including more than 22,000 trees.

“As a board, we often look at it like, ‘We have this land, how do we protect it? How can we preserve this for the kids who will inherit it later on,’” New Albany Parks & Trails Advisory Board Member Char Steelman says.

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The benefits of New Albany’s trail system extend well beyond preserving the natural landscape by encouraging residents to prioritize their health through everyday activities such as walking.

Experts agree that walking remains one of the simplest, most accessible forms of exercise on the planet. Beyond boosting heart health, strengthening muscles and improving sleep, a quick walk works wonders for reducing stress and lifting your mood.

More than that, walking brings people together, even when time is limited.

“The connectivity ties into my social health. You meet people along the way, a neighbor you haven’t seen in a while,” Parks & Trails Advisory Board Member Tricia Segnini says. “In fact, everyone knows everyone by their dog! When people say, ‘Community Connects Us’ in New Albany, that’s absolutely true. The trail system we’ve invested in really encourages people to be out on them.”

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Those spontaneous moments of connection are part of everyday life on New Albany’s leisure trails, where children ride bikes, neighbors greet one another on morning walks and families explore parks together.

“We’re trying to pull this entire community together no matter who you are,” Parks & Trails Advisory Board Member George Stribick says. “We want to bring everybody into the fold, and the best way to do that is to create connectors.”

Whether it’s a quiet morning stroll, an after-dinner family walk or even training with friends for the annual Healthy New Albany Walking Classic®, New Albany’s trails offer countless ways to enjoy the outdoors and stay active.

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"Walking is part of my daily routine," says Lauren Soroka, a New Albany resident and mom of two.

“It’s my time to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and invest in my own health and wellness. I love how connected New Albany’s neighborhoods are,” Soroka says. “You could take a different route every day, and it’s always so beautiful. My favorite place to walk is the trail by the pond near Yantis Drive. It’s peaceful, scenic and reminds me why I love living here."

So next time you lace up your sneakers, try taking a path you haven’t explored yet. You might just find that New Albany’s trails offer far more than miles to walk. They provide endless ways for you to connect with nature, your neighbors and the place you call home.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.