Navy’s construction force celebrates 80 years

Alex Moore

Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Moore, a 2018 New Albany High School graduate, is one of those sailors.

“I joined the Navy because I really loved my country and wanted to serve,” says Moore.

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts, and conducting underwater construction projects.

Moore serves as a builder with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in New Albany, Moore says.

“I learned leadership in New Albany from playing soccer,” he says. “That is an important skill when it comes to leading junior sailors and mentoring them.”

Serving in the Navy means Moore is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy forms relationships and deters adversaries,” Moore says.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” says Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated

deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

As Moore and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in continuing an 80-year legacy and serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means pride in myself and my country,” says Moore.

Megan Brown is a member of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.