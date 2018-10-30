Powerful stories from the NAPLS superintendent

× Expand Photos by Gwendolyn Z. Photography

The Value of Education

New Albany-Plain Local Schools Superintendent Michael Sawyers admits he can be intimidating.

After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Akron, Sawyers pinballed from teacher to athletic director to principal to Perry Local Schools’ superintendent in Lake County. He left Perry Local Schools with a state report card grade of A, only to take on a larger role at the Ohio Department of Education – which meant going from overseeing the 1,200 Perry students to 1.8 million statewide. There, he quickly rose to the deputy superintendent position, working on Ohio’s Race to the Top initiative. In 2013, Sawyers became chief of operations at NAPLS before moving into the superintendent spot in 2016. Not by coincidence, in September NAPLS became one of two districts in central Ohio – one of 28 in the state – to receive an Ohio School Report Card grade of A.

With such an extensive and successful background in academia, it’s no wonder he can be intimidating at first. However, if you get the privilege of sitting down one-on-one with Sawyers, it’s hard not to be inspired, and maybe even a little bit charmed.

Sawyers grew up in Elyria outside of Cleveland, the son of Appalachians who didn’t graduate high school. His father was a factory worker and mother a full-time homemaker. But Sawyers, through his mother and high school Spanish teacher, was taught that success began with a education.

“My mom instilled early in life that, ‘listen, your education is really important. You have to understand what it will open for your future,’” says Sawyers. “I followed that passion and ended up going into education (after high school) because of the access to teachers. So, my mom and high school teacher; those are my inspirations behind what led me down that path toward education.”

NAPLS State of Mind

A clear leader, Sawyers rose quickly through academia. His move from the Ohio Department of Education back to hands-on work at NAPLS, however, should come as no surprise.

“Though I do believe I was having an impact (at ODE), it was time for me to go back to the school district level. I missed the kids,” says Sawyers. “You don’t have the same level of contact. I missed the day-to-day contact with building administrators, teachers, non-teachers and kids.”

Sawyers recognizes that every effort put in at NAPLS by teachers, administrators and parents is about the students. His vision of student achievement, student growth and student well-being, a phrase he repeats often, is central to everything he does. Though he acknowledges that many in the district were uneasy about the initial changes he was making, after two years as superintendent, it’s clear those decisions have been effective.

“We standardized curriculum, made some changes and we reconfigured. … We changed the school day, increased classroom time. People are like, ‘Why are you doing all this?’” says Sawyers. “Because it will impact student achievement. … I remind people every single day that we are here for kids. Students come first.”

Parents and teachers in the district have come to know and understand Sawyers and his direct personality (“People do not ever have to guess where I’m at on something; they know right out of the gate,” Sawyers says.), and the superintendent is thankful for the support he receives every day. Education is one of New Albany’s four pillars, and lifelong learning is a community cornerstone.

“I don’t have to go out and convince people they have to be a partner in education; our community believes in lifelong learning. We believe in learning and the value it represents,” says Sawyers. “From students to the staff, both teaching and not teaching, in administration to our parents, it’s just an incredible place to be.”

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski In any job, it can be difficult to lose sight of what really matters. That's why Sawyers constantly reminds himself and his staff that everything done in NAPLS is done for one reason: the students.

From the Classroom to the Living Room

Sawyers and his wife, Paula, live in Licking County, where Paula serves as the chief of the felony division for the county. They have three children; Ben, a junior at Wright State University; Rose, a freshman at the University of Toledo; and Noah, a high school junior. Paula now works with adults, but worked with children before taking on the role of chief. It’s no accident that both Sawyers and his wife pursued work with children.

“Ironically, I went down the kid path in education, she went down the kid path in law,” says Sawyers. “It kind of goes back to our passion for what we see as keys to helping kids. We’re very much into service and believe that it’s absolutely necessary to help kids.”

Though Sawyers has high expectations for his children, he doesn’t attribute his standards to his background in academia, as Paula is just as hands-on. He thanks his own children for making him a better superintendent – and his students for making him a better parent. His work and family lives have both proven that understanding students’ challenges is just as important as celebrating successes.

Gwendolyn Zaczepinski Sawyers has always loved school and education, and he was even more encouraged to pursue a career in academia because his parents never graduated high school and live in poverty; living proof that education is, as Sawyers say, an "equalizer."

“I have two superior cognitively gifted kids, and one that is on an IEP (Individualized Education Program) for a cognitive issue that completely rocks his world differently. Everything for him, he has to work at,” says Sawyers. “It just gives me a completely different perspective, always recognizing that you have these kids called gifted and talented, and they always want more and want to achieve at higher levels. Then you have other students, like Noah, my youngest. It’s just a daily challenge for him. It doesn’t work the same way for him.”

Because of his rigorous schedule as superintendent, Sawyers doesn’t have much leisure time. However, when he does find time, he enjoys cooking, reading and traveling. One last interest is only immediately noticeable if you catch Sawyers in his office or home.

“I’m a Disney fanatic; it’s part of who I am,” he says. “The life and times of Walt Disney have been an inspiration for me personally. How do you take nothing and make something out of it? For me, it shows possibility.”

Like Sawyers, Walt Disney grew up without monetary privilege, but with drive. That motivation – in addition to education, Sawyers says – is something that balances the scales for all kids, regardless of background.

“To this day I believe every kid can (succeed), regardless of your circumstances. It’s not a barrier. It’s not an excuse,” Sawyers says. “You can make it a barrier and you can make it an excuse, but you don’t have to choose for it to be that way. Education, to me, is the equalizer that gives everyone access.”

× Expand Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

Fit Five: Michael Sawyers shares his wellness habits

Are there any foods you try to avoid or emphasize?

I emphasize fruits, vegetables and chicken as a protein often. I limit my access to red meats and try to do the same with carbs, but I must say that I love bread and pasta, unfortunately. Moderation, not avoidance, is key for me.

What are your favorite ways to stay active?

The learning campus affords me the opportunity to walk daily at work in addition to walking our dogs at home.

What do you like to do to relax?

When the schedule permits, I cook to relax and relieve stress in addition to walking. I am also a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoy watching them any time I get the chance, even if I have pre-recorded the game.

You mentioned that one of your challenges is the work/family life balance. In what ways do you keep that balance in check?

Maintaining a work/life balance is one of the greatest challenges for me due to the nature of my position as superintendent. As my own children have aged, it has honestly gotten somewhat easier for me to balance supporting the incredible talents of my NAPLS students in the classrooms, on the stage, and on or off the fields or courts while also participating in my children’s activities, too. I am blessed to have an understanding and loving family that allows me to thrive personally and professionally.

Based on your initiatives as superintendent, it’s obvious wellness is an important tenet for your administration. What are a few ways you promote wellness in the schools?

Student well-being is integral to increasing student achievement and growth outcomes. School counselors and prevention clinicians join administrators, faculty and staff to implement social emotional learning programs for all Pre-K through 12 students. Additionally, we are fortunate that our entire community prioritizes and supports health and wellness and creates partnerships that permit us to benefit our students too.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.