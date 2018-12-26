NAPLS programming brings positivity to new students

× Expand Courtesy of New Albany Plain Local Schools

When a new student enters New Albany-Plain Local Schools, the entire district celebrates the new addition. Depending on the school building, grade level and time of year the student enters, different support systems are offered in order to make that student’s transition as seamless as possible.

Beginning at the primary school level, new families receive a welcome letter from the school counselor full of helpful resources. New students at this age level will also meet with the counselor in person to make sure each student is adjusting. Finally, students often have the opportunity to complete a “get to know me” activity where each student’s picture and fun facts are posted on the school’s bulletin board, so classmates can get to know each new student right away.

At intermediate schools, teachers are the primary resource for new students as they set up a team of “buddies” to assist the new classmate in day-to-day activities, as well as have an automatic group of friends. New students also have the opportunity to meet with principals and the school counselor, who both work hard to help the student form friendships and encourage connectivity to the new school and peers.

For new students entering middle or high school, an orientation over the summer allows for time to walk and become familiar with the daily schedule and get comfortable with the new environment. If the student begins in the middle of the school year at either level, that student will be paired for a day with a current student who shares a similar schedule. After learning the building and school routines from this mentor, the new student’s official first day is that following morning.

Regardless of if the student is brand new or has been in the district since the very first day of school, NAPLS prides itself in offering resources to all students to make school a home away from home. Some additional programs to note are:

Back to School Open House & Schedule Pick-Up events

Meet the Teacher at Primary, Intermediate and Early Learning Center

NAHS Fall Fest and Activity Club Fairs at the High School

Buddy Bench playground support at Primary and Early Learning Center

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.