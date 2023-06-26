NAPLS celebrates rich cultural heritage of students

The New Albany-Plain Local School District (NAPLS) English Learning (EL) Program is a robust and beloved part of the learning community.

New Albany students hail from all over the globe. During the 2022-2023 school year, the NAPLS EL program supported 217 students in grades K-12, from 25 countries of origin, who speak 30 different languages.

The EL program is designed to provide support to NAPLS students for which English is not their first language. The program helps qualifying students and families transition into school while valuing the social and cultural knowledge that they bring. EL students are immersed into classrooms and supported according to their level of proficiency and academic need. A dedicated team of EL teachers and educational assistants provide instruction to accelerate growth in reading, writing, listening, speaking and vocabulary development. Through a combination of direct instruction, in-class support and study centers, the district-wide program is designed to help EL students learn English and become successful in their content classes.

Tracy Quillin is the NAPLS District English Learning (EL) Coordinator. Teaching English is her passion and she says she holds a very special place in her heart for all students and their families.

“I want every student to feel welcome, supported, safe and excited to learn each day,” Quillin says. “Students in the EL program will develop their skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking so that they can increase their academic success in all content areas.”

To celebrate the rich diversity of students, the EL department hosts an EL Family Night each year. The Family Night creates a warm and welcoming environment for building community while showcasing and celebrating the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of families through

food, performances, music, artifacts, demonstrations and cultural dress. The event is an opportunity for families to share their culture and heritage and for school leaders and other families to share the cuisine and friendship of families from around the globe.

The event has become a highly anticipated annual tradition. While the family event is held just once each year, Quillin emphasizes what a tremendous asset the EL families are to the district.

“EL students enrich the student body in meaningful ways, bringing the world to our classrooms,” she says.

The Family Night boasts global fanfare and celebrations including food and drinks beautifully presented from all over the world. It featured carefully designed tables with flags, video demonstrations and shared recipes hechos con amor (made with love). This year there were cultural dances from India, Colombia, Central and South America, origami instruction, and a Japanese writing demonstration (Kanji). Events also included a slide show from Belarus, presentations about native lands as well as instruments and special artifacts from Venezuela, the Taj Mahal and the Easter Island moai statues.

Participation from other organizations and community partners included Healthy New Albany and the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry, the New Albany Library, and New Albany Parks and Rec Department. As the event continues to grow each year, Quillin and the EL team welcome expanded participation and community engagement for future events.

“We are very fortunate to have so many cultures and languages present in our learning community everyday,” NAPLS superintendent Michael Sawyers says. “Our schools, community and relationships are strengthened and enriched by learning, growing and sharing languages, traditions and cultural experiences. Our English language learner family nights gleam with cultural pride. We truly are Stronger Together.”

For more information about the event or to participate please contact New Albany District K-12 EL Coordinator Tracy Quillin at Quillin.4@napls.us.

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.