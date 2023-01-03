NAHS senior places second in the SkillsUSA Internetworking Competition

In July, Liam Otten, a senior at New Albany High School, placed second in the nation in the SkillsUSA Internetworking Competition.

“It was a validation of everything I’ve been working towards to improve myself. It signified that I’m on the right path,” Otten says.

This is all thanks to the New Albany High School cyber security program that is run through Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools. A series of four courses are required for the cyber security program; networking, network management, network security, and cyber security defense and reinforcement. With the program being connected with SkillsUSA, students also have the opportunity to compete at the state and national level in their respective subjects.

The cyber security program allows New Albany students to learn practical skills in a hands-on environment. Otten’s interest in computer science and programming made taking part in the cyber security program a no-brainer.

“Going into cyber security was more of a supplemental thing. … Then I turned out to be really good at it,” Otten says.

After winning the state competition, Otten proceeded to nationals in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. More than 19,000 students, teachers, advisors and business partners attended the SkillsUSA National competition. The SkillsUSA National competition covers topics from masonry and digital cinema production to firefighting and culinary arts, totaling more than 100 specialties.

“It was really about pushing myself to keep moving forward. A lot of that was helped by my teacher,” Otten says. “We have some programs where I can do some independent study, and I cranked through all of those then kept going forward.”

After 18 years of teaching cyber security at New Albany, Ty James knows the program better than anyone. As a teacher with such a unique teaching opportunity, James reflects on the

programs in the SkillsUSA partnership.

“On a day-to-day basis they are working with programs and equipment they are going to see out in business and industry,” James says. “They’re using hands-on skills and technical abilities. Once they are out of the classroom, they are able to use those skills in the real world.”

Otten has taken multiple classes as part of the cyber security program taught by James. During their time together, James recognizes the passion and capabilities of all of his students. Otten, in James’ eyes, has exactly what it takes to work in the challenging field that is networking and programming.

“Liam is a great student. He’s self-motivated and that’s what this career field takes. … You have to be able to adapt. If you’re not self-motivated like Liam, you don’t have what it takes to be in this field,” he says.

Otten excels in the right brain as much as the left. As a longtime musician, Otten plays trombone with the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra and the violin with the New Albany High School orchestra. Otten also rows with the Westerville Crew, and plans to continue rowing in college.

“I like to do a little bit of everything, it’s always been that way,” Otten says. “A big passion of mine is rowing so I’m trying to row in college. … I’ve been talking to coaches to find the right fit for me.”

Otten’s dream college is Brown University, but in order to pursue his passion, he knows opportunities might lead him elsewhere. Talking to coaches throughout the rowing season will dictate a large part of Otten’s college decision. However, his recent SkillsUSA accomplishment takes some of the weight off of his shoulders.

“Sometimes it’s hard to tell if I’m progressing or doing the right thing,” he says. “(Winning second) inspired me to keep going.”

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.