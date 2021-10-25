NAHS orchestra earns award for rock-inspired musical

Photo by Logan Jarema

Taking on the works of song-writing icons Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, responsible for 70 some chart hits, is no easy task, but the pit orchestra of New Albany High School’s production of Smokey Joe’s Cafe proved more than capable.

The spring 2021 production, which featured hits such as “Stand by Me” and “Jailhouse Rock,” earned the group a CAPA Marquee Award for Outstanding Student Orchestra.

“(The CAPA award) provides me with a sense of accomplishment in knowing that all the hard work we put into (the musical) really did pay off,” says tenor and baritone saxophonist Connor Ferguson, a NAHS junior. “I’m really proud of everyone in the pit and the cast.”

As a standing member of the Broadway League, CAPA uses its annual Marquee Awards to highlight exceptional high school musical theater education and pro- ductions. Three judges attend performances of musicals by each of the participating high schools and then nominate recipients for the 11 individual and group awards.

The NAHS performances of Smokey Joe’s Cafe at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts garnered the pit orchestra an award.

Photo courtesy of New Albany Theatre

As a musical revue that loosely connects skits, songs and dances inspired by Leiber and Stoller’s music, Smokey Joe’s Cafe hinges upon a strong pit orchestra. The musical features nearly 40 different songs, ranging from rock and roll classics to blues anthems and everything in between. That hefty setlist stands out compared to what students typically encounter.

“In a musical, there’s two hours’ worth of music,” says electric bassist Zachary Bowman, a junior. “That’s nothing compared to a little high school performance where you have maybe three songs in front of you.”

To manage the breadth of material and high caliber of music the score demands did not come without a lot of hard work.

“We rehearsed as often as we could throughout the week,” says Aaron Wil- burn, New Albany-Plain Local Schools’ director of orchestras. “We would have a Saturday or Sunday rehearsal every week for two-and-a-half or three hours, as well as a couple of hour rehearsals two to three times a week.”

For electric guitarist, Logan Jarema, a junior, the long hours were all worth it. “I don’t normally get a chance to play guitar with an ensemble,” he says.

“I enjoy playing with other people and making music with other people. It’s this feeling of total enjoyment when you’re making something together.”

The pit featured two local keyboardists, which allowed the students to connect with experienced musicians.

Photo courtesy of New Albany Theatre

“Not only did I get to meet the cast and play for people, but I also got to meet local musicians who played along with us,” Jarema says. “(The keyboardists) blew me away; they were incredible.”

The award is even more evidence of New Albany’s continued support for the arts.

“Look at the McCoy Center, the (Charleen & Charles) Hinson Amphitheater,” Wilburn says, “this is a community that supports the arts. To have our students perform at that level, it just really speaks to their dedication and commitment to becoming better musicians and the opportunities they’re given each and every day in their classrooms.”

The students are already looking forward to this school year’s musical, The Little Mermaid, and they have already begun to practice the music for it. “

(The musicals) inspire me to want to do stuff like this in the future,” Bowman says. “It’s really important to me because it’s such a good opportunity to take if you’re into music. I’m very grateful that I get to do anything like this.”

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@ cityscenemediagroup.com.