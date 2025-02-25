NAHS Football Team Tackles Community Service with Volunteering

Expand Healthy New Albany

The New Albany High School football team is making a significant impact on the community beyond the gridiron. Players are actively volunteering their time through Healthy New Albany, demonstrating a commitment to service that extends far beyond the field.

“We believe in being a part of the community,” says Coach Brian Finn. “We want the team to understand that you can make an impact with your life and it doesn’t just have to be with sports. You can make a difference in a variety of different ways. We hope it sets them on a path of service and giving back to the community.”

This community service initiative aligns perfectly with the school district’s focus on developing well-rounded individuals. As part of their graduation requirements, students are expected to engage in community service, and the football team’s involvement with Healthy New Albany provides a valuable opportunity to fulfill this requirement while making a tangible difference.

“It’s all about helping them see the value in giving back and being a part of something bigger than themselves,” Finn says. “The most successful teams that you have on the field are the ones that emulate the qualities and skills of community service.”

The players assist with the New Albany Walking Classic® and have helped with the Food Pantry. This hands-on experience allows them to witness firsthand the needs of their community and the impact of their efforts.

“Healthy New Albany has been so grateful for the ongoing volunteer support from the New Albany High School football team, especially at the New Albany Walking Classic®,” says Denise Dahl, development director at Healthy New Albany. “We couldn’t make our biggest fundraising event of the year happen without volunteer support. These athletes can be counted on rain or shine, year after year, to help us set up, hand out water, and bananas to participants, and then tear it all down following the race. Not only are they willing to serve their community, they are an incredibly polite group of young men. Through their FINISH program, Coach Finn instills the importance of giving back to the community through service.”

Beyond their work at Healthy New Albany, the team actively participates in other community events, such as the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the New Albany Special Olympics. These initiatives further emphasize the team’s commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

“We want them to be the best versions of themselves,” Finn says.

By engaging in community service, the football players are not only fulfilling their civic duty, they are also developing valuable life skills such as teamwork, empathy and a sense of responsibility. These experiences will undoubtedly benefit them both on and off the field, shaping them into well-rounded individuals who are prepared to make a positive impact on the world.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Healthy New Albany visit healthynewalbany.org/volunteer to get started.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.