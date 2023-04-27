NA Symphony Orchestra performs Rose Run Fest concert

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will proudly present the second Annual New Albany Rose Run Fest – Summer in Germany from June 7-10. Collaborating once again with Healthy New Albany and other local nonprofit community partners, this arts and music festival will bring the music, culture and arts of Germany to New Albany community members without having to pack a suitcase.

It's only fitting that this year's festival destination is Germany as the Symphony's Orchestra and Chorus will be embarking on a four-concert European tour later in June.

“The tour will be really special because we'll be performing works created by legendary German composers like Bach, Mozart, Handel and Brahms in the very cities and historical places they roamed centuries ago,” Music Director Luis Biava says.

To kick things off, they will perform their full tour program in a candlelight concert on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Albany United Methodist Church. All are welcome to stop by early for the Opening Night brass fanfare and an ice cream social featuring Whit’s Frozen Custard beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted at the door.

The festival week will close with a finale concert on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. at the Hinson Amphitheater. Summer in Germany will be an entirely different concert repertoire than that of the European tour program. Olev Viro will take over the conducting reins for Maestro Luis Biava during the concert while he performs the lush Brahms Double Concerto on cello alongside his wife, concertmaster and violinist, Ariane Sletner.

“The piece is quite sentimental and holds a special place in my heart, because I first performed it with my father,” Biava says. “Now I have the same opportunity with my wife!”

During the second half of the concert, the New Albany Symphony Chorus, led by Dr. Michael Martin, will join forces with the orchestra, singing selections from St. Matthew’s Passion, and

the “choral” movement of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. Chelsea Hart Melcher and Carolyn Redman will be featured soloists.

For more information about Rose Run Fest, event registration and concert tickets, visit RoseRunFest.com.

Debbie Feiler is the marketing director for the New Albany Symphony Orchestra.

Rose Run Fest - June 7-10, 2023

In and around Rose Run Park. Details at www.RoseRunFest.com

Opening Night with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Wednesday, June 7 at United Methodist Church

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Ice Cream Social and Brass Fanfare

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Concert

*Tickets are FREE!

Summer in Germany (concert)

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 8 p.m. at Hinson Amphitheater

Tickets are $25/20 and tables of 8 are $400