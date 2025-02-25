Musicians weigh in on the impacts of music on mental health

Why are humans drawn to simple sound vibrations? According to The Magazine of Harvard Medicine, its effects date back to the Stone Age.

Harvard Medical School lecturer Patrick Whelan believes listening to live music comes from early mammals need for sharp hearing to survive.

In a concert, the brain sorts through a variety of sounds, similar to how it once detected danger. This process affects the nervous system, influencing emotions, body responses and the perception of music’s emotional tone.

Today, music typically doesn’t signal impending danger, however, music can have a profound impact on human health, from emotional stimulation to therapeutic powers.

Mood booster

One of the most noticeable impacts of music is its ability to influence mood. An upbeat melody can uplift your mood, while soothing music helps with relaxation. This is due to music’s ability to stimulate the release of dopamine, resulting in an increased overall state of well-being.

While some songs sooth the mind, others stimulate it. Classical music can be used as a calming tool, however, its ability to unlock deeper emotions is a power that remains timeless.

Miloš Karadaglić, or MILOŠ, is a classical guitarist who will perform with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra this April.

He has been known as one of the most influential classical guitarists in the world since his rise to fame in 2011. He started playing the guitar at just 8 years old, and as he developed his craft, he was drawn to classical music.

“Classical music remains one of those rare things where we can just allow ourselves to be vulnerable and to be in touch with our emotions,” MILOŠ says. “Music is a universal language of the world, because it is the language of human emotions.”

Despite endless travel days and the psychological pressure that comes from life in the limelight, his mind stays sound through music.

“(Music) has extreme mental health benefits because of the fact that it speaks so directly to you,” MILOŠ says. “These emotions are the purpose of life itself, because, what is a life unless it’s filled with every color and every emotion that we have the capability to feel, experience and give to others?”

Stress reliever

Music can also be a powerful tool for stress relief. Listening to calming sounds, such as classical music, can directly lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Since sound processing starts in the brain stem, it can lower heart rate, breathing and blood pressure, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Orchestra members often find the same stress relief onstage.

As the founder and executive director of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra as well as its Principal viola, Heather Garner’s calendar is always booked. However, she finds peace in her profession.

“I think the thing I love most about music is its ability to drown out the revolving to-do list of life. When I’m performing on stage it requires complete focus, and the distractions all just have to take a back seat,” Garner says. “In a way, performing allows my mind to rest.”

Total brain workout

When you want to improve your physique, you head to the gym. But where do you turn to keep your mind in shape? Music-making can act as a workout for the brain, engaging multiple cognitive functions at once.

When a musician picks up the viola or cello, the brain’s executive function, which controls the ability to make higher-level decisions, springs into action. While the executive function is firing, the brain is also being stimulated through sound, sight and emotions.

“Listening to music is more passive, whereas music-making fires all the synopses in the brain and is quite active,” Garner says.

Therapeutic use

Music therapy has been recognized as an effective form of treatment to improve mental health. Therapists use music to address emotional, cognitive and social needs through tailored interventions based on an individual’s preferences and goals.

Alesha Hahn is a music therapist and her father, Craig Hahn, is a percussionist with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra. She turned to music therapy after reading Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain, a novel by Oliver Sacks, that explores the healing power of music.

Hahn uses a technique called the iso principle, which involves using music to guide a patient toward a desired emotional state. She applies the iso principle by initially selecting music that mirrors the person’s current mood, then gradually transitioning to tunes that uplift and improve their emotional state.

“If a person is feeling somber, a soft song in a minor key might match this state best. Then over time, I’ll chain together several songs and alter different aspects of the music gradually making it brighter and more upbeat,” Hahn says. “The idea is that a person’s mood will usually mirror the music and become elevated.”

While music therapy is powerful in aiding emotional and psychological healing, it can also provide cognitive, neurological and physical benefits.

“Stroke patients are rediscovering their ability to speak through song therapy, while cardiac rehab patients are being encouraged to join choirs to help strengthen their lungs and lower blood pressure,” Garner says. “Those with chronic pain and PTSD are finding relief through carefully curated playlists. Doctors are even documenting the changes in dopamine and the effects music has when played during chemotherapy treatments, tracheotomy tube insertions and just before anesthesia administration.”

Emotional gratification

No matter what medium – playing, singing or composing – music allows for self-expression all while providing an outlet for emotions that can be difficult to put into words. For centuries, artists have used music to convey pain and express passion.

Playing can also lead to a sense of achievement and fulfillment. Garner, for example, has played the viola since she was a child.

After her initial desire to play the cello was thwarted by her parents’ doubt that she’d be able to carry it on the school bus, she settled on a slightly smaller option, and has been playing the instrument ever since.

Over the years of playing the instrument, Garner also has grown an emotional connection to it.

“I really love the mellow sound of the instrument and getting to play the harmony lines within the string sections,” Garner says. “Playing the viola reminds me of the satisfaction one gets from putting together a jigsaw puzzle. We are the glue that makes all the other sections fit together.”

With its large size, wide string spacing and difficult bow technique, the viola can be hard to learn, let alone master. However, becoming an expert in such a challenging art comes with an immense sense of achievement, a feeling that only intensifies when playing live.

“Playing as a soloist offers high risk and higher reward,” Garner says. “It can be stressful to be in the spotlight, but (it can be) also very rewarding to accomplish this level of musicianship.”

Finally, music is used to connect. The art creates a shared experience, spurring emotions and generating a sense of belonging.

“Whether through making music or enjoying it together, music unites people across race, age, gender and socioeconomic backgrounds,” Garner says. “For mental health, this shared sense of connection is vital. It reduces feelings of isolation, boosts mood and strengthens emotional resilience, all of which play a significant role in overall well-being.”

