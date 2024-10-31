Mount Carmel Partners with Healthy New Albany

As part of the mission to improve the well-being of the New Albany community, Healthy New Albany has collaborated with the Mount Carmel Health System on a new Community Health Talk Series.

This series will provide educational opportunities and resources for a range of health-related issues that are both preventative and empowering. By equipping residents with the information they need, HNA aims to create a healthier, more vibrant community.

“We are proud to partner with Healthy New Albany to continue our longstanding history of providing health and healing to the New Albany community,” says Veronica Farris, regional director of marketing and communications at Mount Carmel.

The series will feature a diverse range of topics designed to address the needs and interests of the community. Upcoming talks will cover topics such as a better understanding of weight loss medications, meal planning on a budget and a deep dive into the immune system.

These talks will be led by Mount Carmel experts in their respective fields, who will provide informative presentations and answer questions from attendees.

“We encourage families in our community to join us for these events,” says Pamela Conn, director of corporate engagement at Healthy New Albany. “By learning and sharing together, we can create a healthier and more vibrant community for everyone.”

As the series progresses, Mount Carmel and Healthy New Albany will continue to gather feedback from the community to ensure that future topics are relevant and address their specific needs. We also invite individuals to share their ideas for potential future topics. If you have questions about the series or would like to recommend a specific topic, contact Conn at pamela.conn@healthynewalbany.org.

As with all of our programming, Healthy New Albany hopes to empower individuals to take control of their health and create a brighter future for themselves and their families. To sign up for these Health Talks and to learn more about our programs, visit www.healthynewalbany.org/programs.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.