Monika Arora of New Albany redefines Indian cuisine

When some people think of Indian food, they may think of cuisine that is spicy or heavy. And while it may be delicious, it can seem rather unhealthy. For centuries, however, Indian cuisine has featured a variety of spices that not only enhance each dish’s flavor but also comes with several health benefits.

Four years ago, local resident Monika Arora set out to reinvent Indian cuisine, maintaining the integrity of her family’s recipes while adding her own twist to make the dishes robust and healthy.

“This has been a passion of mine forever, and I just couldn’t find any frozen Indian food that wasn’t creamy, oily or heavy,” says Arora. “I wanted the public to eat Indian food as we do at home — not Americanized or fried.”

Arora started her own business, Maani’s Artisan Indian Cuisine, cooking and selling packaged food in locally owned grocery stores such as Weiland’s Market. It didn’t take long for the line of food to be picked up by NBC in Dayton, and shortly after it was being sold in Whole Foods Market across Ohio as well as in Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets.

All of Arora’s dishes are natural, nut free and gluten free.

“We believe when passion and great food are shared, amazing things happen,” says Arora.

The secret ingredients to all of the dishes? Spices, of course.

“My ancestors used a combination of spices called garam masala, which may prevent cancer, helps brain function and supports immunity,” says Arora. “So, why correct something that has never gone wrong?”

More than 40 percent of the Indian population identifies as vegetarian and many Indian dishes contain fresh greens. The blend of vegetables and exotic spices help eliminate preservatives, making Indian cuisine a healthier option compared to some American cuisine.

A typical Indian dinner might consist of whole bread, rice, yogurt, a vegetable dish, lentil, and chicken or fish. With the correct portion control, it’s extremely balanced, and contains ample amounts of fiber, carbs, protein and amino acids.

Arora says that traditional Mediterranean, Japanese and Indian cuisines are some of the most healthful options. In her opinion, Indian food is perhaps the most flavorful and full-bodied and contains the nutrients your body needs at the same time.

“Including foods like yogurt with the main meal at dinner has been done for years, but it’s suddenly becoming a fad again,” says Arora. “Big manufacturing companies took over the food industry long ago, and now consumers seem to have finally smartened up.”

Traditional Indian cuisine may help New Albany residents feel better overall, as the spices contain medicinal and healing properties.

Creating packaged frozen meals made with real ingredients that have never been touched by a food scientist is something rarely seen anymore. Arora is thrilled to bring her creations into family households and to travel enthusiasts who want to taste the cuisines they had abroad in the comfort of their own home.

“It’s a win-win situation for the community because they don’t even realize the spices that taste so good in Indian food are also greatly helping their bodies and immune system,” Arora says.

After spending several months looking after her parents, Arora compiled a cookbook that contains her mother’s favorite recipes, but with her own healthy twist on each one. She plans to share these recipes with New Albany residents at upcoming cooking classes, the dates of which will soon be announced.

“If you take the risk and fail, there’s nothing like it. But, if you succeed, there’s nothing like it, either,” Arora says.

Mallory Grayson is a contributing writer.