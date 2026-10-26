Cleaning the home with modern alternatives to harsh and odorous cleaning agents

The colder months are here and that means coughs, sniffles and sneezes in all directions. While one can avoid illness by cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, your go-to cleaning agent can be aggressive and leave you coughing just the same.

Many people are familiar with bleach, ammonia, caustic soda (lye) and baking soda and vinegar. While they are effective in their different uses, these substances alone often have harsh fumes and some can be toxic and dangerous to touch.

Cleaning products today allow the choice to spray, mop or wipe down your home with little contact with chemicals that may be harsh on lungs, eyes and skin. In addition to being kind to your eyes and lunches, many alternatives are also environmentally friendly due to the natural, plant-based ingredients.

Before picking up the bucket and rubber gloves, consider different options available for use around the house.

General surfaces

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, especially after having visitors. Cold germs on hard-surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches and countertops, can remain infectious for up to 24 hours, while the influenza virus can stick around up to 48 hours.

Other items to consider cleaning and disinfecting include toys, phones and other devices that may collect germs and bacteria your hands come into contact with.

All-purpose sprays and wipes are good for use in multiple areas of the house, as they help kill bacteria and disinfect surfaces.

Almost every cleaning brand provides an all-purpose cleaning spray and wipe, including companies such as Seventh Generation, Blueland, Cleancult and Ever Spring. To accommodate for everyday use, these typically do not contain, or have a high concentration of, bleach or other harsh chemicals.

Be sure to adhere to the directions on product labels to ensure you are using them as intended and don’t damage a surface, such as wood finishes and stone. For example, cleaners that contain a strong acid or base can permanently damage and discolor marble if it sits too long.

Flooring

Floor cleanliness is often overlooked, but foot traffic can easily kick up bacteria and particulates from the ground into the air, according to the Association for Cleaning & Facility Solutions.

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Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, states that floors are a “breeding ground for all types of germs and contaminants,” being the largest horizontal surface in a building. Dead skin cells, pollen, pet dander, bacteria and more are often brought back into the air or transported via foot traffic.

It is advised that before you pull out the mop and bucket, it is best to clear large debris and dust by sweeping or vacuuming, thoroughly clearing around baseboards, corners and under furniture where hair and rogue objects may collect.

All-purpose cleaning solutions are available, such as The Pink Stuff, Quick Shine and Zep, that can be mixed with water or applied directly as a spray.

For those looking for material specific cleaners for spaces with hardwood, laminate and other surfaces, there are brands such as Bona and MURPHY that create material-specific cleaners as not all cleaners can be used on all surfaces.

It is important to check product labels as many clarify what floors they are best for, such as hardwood, tile and vinyl, and whether they should be used for porous or non-porous surfaces.

Shower, tub and toilet bowl

While the kitchen is actually considered the “germiest place in the house,” according to Intermountain Health, it is important for the shower, sink and toilet bowl in your bathroom to get some attention.

Germs and bacteria can easily spread by being aerosolized after flushing the toilet, lingering in the air or landing and growing on damp surfaces.

For these areas, there are plenty of forms of cleaners to consider. Wipes can work for faucets and handles while all-purpose or surface-specific sprays can be great for showers, tubs and sinks that become damp frequently.

Mrs. Meyers, Wet & Forget and CLR provide products specifically for the bathroom that are either odorless or have a more subtle scent compared to bleach, ammonia and vinegar.

The toilet bowl has cleaning products with a handful of different applications, such as gel stamps, gels and foaming toilet bombs, that are easier on the plumbing than caustic soda, bleach or Drano that can degrade PVC piping or the protective glaze in a toilet bowl.

Grey Romohr is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.