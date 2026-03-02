For many in our community, the Walking Classic is a staple on their fall calendar – a chance to come together, get moving and support the work that helps neighbors live healthier lives.

This year, the event enters a new chapter with a refreshed name and a clearer focus on where that support can do the most good. Beginning in 2026, all proceeds from the Walk will directly support the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry.

The pivot reflects what Healthy New Albany has learned over time through its work alongside families across the community. While the Walking Classic has long supported a range of wellness initiatives, patterns of Pantry use and community engagement helped sharpen the focus of how this long-standing tradition can make the greatest impact moving forward.

Formerly known as the New Albany Walking Classic, the event will move forward this fall as the Healthy New Albany Walking Classic, presented by Axium Packaging. This year’s theme, Miles for Meals, highlights the direct connection between participation in the Walk and neighbors helping ensure neighbors aren’t hungry.

A focus informed by community experience

Expand HNA

In 2025, the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry provided nearly 250,000 meals to more than 1,500 neighbors across the community. Families came to the Pantry for many reasons and in many seasons, among them were 139 households who visited the Pantry for the first time.

Families with children frequently relied on Pantry support during predictable high-cost periods, including summer, spring and winter breaks, when students are without access to free and reduced-price school meals. Beyond groceries, the Pantry also served as a place of connection, with 142 families linked to outside resources, reinforcing a model grounded in dignity, trust and mutual support.

“The Walking Classic has evolved alongside this community,” says Rachel Haugk, executive director of Healthy New Albany. “What we see through direct engagement with neighbors through all our programs continues to guide that evolution. Families come to the food pantry for many reasons, and in each case, consistent access to food makes a meaningful difference. Focusing the Walk’s support here allows the community’s generosity to meet people where they are.”

Expand James DeCamp/HNA

Walking with purpose

The Walking Classic has always been rooted in movement, wellness and community connection. The Miles for Meals theme brings added clarity to that purpose, linking every mile walked to tangible local impact.

Funds raised through the event help keep Pantry shelves stocked with fresh produce, proteins, dairy and essential household items, allowing the Pantry to respond flexibly as needs ebb and flow.

Expand James DeCamp/HNA

Looking ahead

As walkers gather on Sunday, Sept. 13, their participation will directly strengthen a food access model centered on dignity, flexibility and care. The walk also takes place during National Hunger Action Month, offering an opportunity for the community to come together around a shared commitment to ensuring neighbors have consistent access to food.

Registration opens in early March. Community members can visit healthynewalbany.org, follow Healthy New Albany on social media or sign up for email updates to stay connected as details are shared.

Dylan Telerski is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Healthy New Albany.