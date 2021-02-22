Marburn student keeps perspective about time in wheelchair

Healthy New Albany Magazine heard from Ken, Shelley and Katie Halfpap about Katie’s more than three months of recovery from leg surgeries, most of which was spent in a wheelchair. Katie is a 9-year-old student in the fourth grade at Marburn Academy.

Healthy New Albany: What kind of procedure did Katie need, and why?

Shelley Halfpap: Kathryn had holes in both of her femur bones, near her knees. Her knees randomly locked while she walked and caused her to fall down.

Ken Halfpap: It was an issue we had been watching. At first, her primary care pediatrician thought it may be growing issues. Then, on the way back from Lakeside, she took a nasty fall. We took her first to a sports medicine specialist who immediately referred us to Dr. Kevin Klingele, chief of orthopedic surgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Of course, he knew exactly what to do. Katie had both knees operated on beginning in August and again in the fall. Katie was very brave. Given she (has dyslexia) and has executive functioning issues, she was starting a new school after spending K-2 in NAPLS. She began the third grade at Marburn. A new school, having to meet new friends and going through surgery not once, but twice, was scary for her. She was a trooper.

Donna Hawkins of Marburn Academy, left, watches Katie guess the weight of her pumpkin.

HNA: How did she handle that experience leading up to the procedures? Did she have any worries about using a wheelchair?

SH: A significant fear was how Kathryn would navigate at school away from my care. That fear was quickly dissipated as Marburn’s head of the lower division, Lori VuMiller, met with me one Friday night and mapped out a plan to ensure that all Kathryn’s needs would be met at school. She had a plan to make sure she could go to the restroom with dignity, move between classrooms safely and never feel alone at school.

KH: I think she was more afraid of the procedures. She had emergency surgery a couple of years prior. Even though she knew a little of what was coming, especially going under again, she was very brave. We tried the walker but felt that the wheelchair was easier. It made her popular at school. One of her classmates assigned to assist her was so excited and they were able to use the elevator while the rest of the class used the stairs.

Katie: I was fearful that the surgery would be painful both during and after the procedure.

HNA: How did Katie’s day-to-day change following the procedure?

KH: We live in the North Woods, the best neighborhood in New Albany. Her friends, especially her neighborhood friends, all rallied to make her recovery very comfortable. We would wheel around our block. Her dog friend, Poppy, would ride on her lap. Everything took longer. But she again put on her brave face and faced each challenge.

Katie: I had a problem sleeping at first because I was hooked up to an ICU. For three days after the surgery, I had to unhook the machine to go to the restroom. I had to think ahead and give myself enough time for my parents to help me make it to the bathroom. I had to ask my mom to bring me anything I needed. I wished I could get up and get things on my own. When I started school at Marburn Academy I had to wheel myself to the nurse’s office to go to the restroom.

HNA: What activities did Katie miss most?

Katie missed playing tennis while she was wheelchair bound.

SH: She missed swimming at my sister’s house and walking her favorite four-legged friend next door. At school recess, she had to stay inside. However, in typical Marburn Academy style, the staff found a way to make her feel special by allowing a friend to stay inside with her. I even heard her say that some girls were talking to Mrs. Galbreath, their teacher, to make sure that they did not miss their coveted turn to stay with Katie at recess.

HNA: How did Katie stay positive about her experience?

Katie: I reminded myself of the fun things that happen to me every day. For example, my teachers allowed me to leave classes early to make sure I would not be trampled in the hallways. I was also thankful that my friends did art with me when I stayed inside for recess. I often thought about how lucky I was that the doctor knew exactly the surgery that could stop me from falling down all the time.

SH: Kathryn sees joy and hope in everything and in everyone. Her approach to everyday activities draws in family, friends, neighbors and teachers. Many folks often tell me that they feel better when they are with Kathryn. I frequently see her optimism draw in people to want to help her. In turn, Kathryn is not usually short on help and assistance from others. It’s the help from others that smooths her path and fuels her. The Marburn Academy team supported her physically, educationally and emotionally. With this “scaffolding,” as they call it, we saw her bloom right before our eyes.

HNA: When did Katie start walking again? How did she celebrate her recovery?

SH: Her surgeon, New Albany resident Dr. Klingele, did not provide concrete target dates for resuming activities. At her final checkup, he advised with a side smile that is because many children do not follow his directions completely and it impacts the results. Well, Kathryn did follow his directions completely and healed 100 percent and on time. She was cleared to walk just before Halloween and celebrated by trick-or-treating. She followed doctor’s orders and refrained from running and jumping on the playground in December. As a result, she was able to start playing tennis again right after New Year’s Day.

Katie: I had the first surgery right after the Fourth of July and got out of the wheelchair on the day of trick or treat. I walked around my block and I think I got extra candy because everyone was happy to see me walking.

× Expand Shelley, Katie and Ken Halfpap

HNA: How has Katie changed before and after the procedure and her recovery? What were her takeaways from the experience?

Katie: Being in a wheelchair made every day getting around very hard. I became good at thinking ahead and planning how I could get where I needed to go. For example, I watched the time and made sure that I left my class early to get to the lunchroom. If I stopped paying attention, I could bump into other classmates in the hallway rush hour.

SH: As I navigate this pandemic, I look to Kathryn’s reminders that sometimes things are not worse but different. I realize that I see Kathryn’s courage through the lens of being her mom, but she truly does amaze me every day. I hoped for a daughter but was blessed with a “Katie.”

KH: Kids are resilient, and she bounced back quickly. Her surgery was 100 percent successful. She can now walk, run and play without the fear of falling randomly. For that, she is grateful.

