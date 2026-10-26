Longtime community supporters Neal Hauschild and Jeff Ramm share their story

Expand Neal Hauschild and Jeff Ramm Jeff Ramm (left) and Neal Hauschild (right)

When it comes to getting involved and supporting those around them, Neal Hauschild and Jeff Ramm don’t settle for the bare minimum.

When the community needs help with events such as the local holiday light ceremony, they are there to light the way.

When a family loses someone who was a veteran, they host a fundraiser.

When local arts groups need support for programming, they join the boards to help lead and aid the groups from within.

Whether it is someone close to them, a cause they are passionate about or a person they met through their work, Hauschild and Ramm are always looking for ways to help others and better their community.

“We’ve always felt it’s important to give back to the community,” Hauschild says. “The community (has helped in) developing our business, and our business couldn’t be successful without the community, and so we feel it’s very important to give back.”

Men behind the magic

Expand Neal Hauschild and Jeff Ramm

Hauschild grew up with his older sister, Veronique, in a military household, spending much of their childhoods in northern Virginia after their father retired from the Air Force.

He went on to study electrical and biomedical engineering at Duke University, thanks to a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship, before following in his father’s footsteps by joining the Air Force after graduating in 1992.

During his five years of active duty, he fought in Desert Storm while stationed in Saudi Arabia for six months. He then returned to the U.S. to work at the Pope Army Airfield in North Carolina, then-known as Pope Air Force Base, and later worked at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

After his service, Hauschild worked for the Department of Defense for several years, aiding with environmental engineering as well as historic preservation at Wright-Patterson, before moving to Columbus to pursue his law degree at The Ohio State University.

Ramm grew up in Cleveland, surrounded by his four brothers and sisters as well as their grandma, who all lived under the same roof. He fell in love with the arts at a young age, singing and playing the piano, and at one point became a member of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra.

Although he began his college career studying architecture at the University of Cincinnati, the world of hospitality called to him, and he decided to transfer to Kent State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in hotel, motel and restaurant management in 1986.

For the next nine years, Ramm worked for several businesses before landing a job with BRAVO! BRIO Restaurant Group. He worked for the company for more than 20 years, joining the Columbus team within the first few years and helping grow the brand in various roles before retiring as the talent and strategist senior vice president in 2019.

Building a life and a business

Expand Neal Hauschild and Jeff Ramm Hauschild and Ramm with family in Biltmore, NC.

Hauschild and Ramm both moved to Columbus in 1999, but wouldn’t meet until two years later through AOL Love. That same year, they would go on their first date at The Refectory Restaurant, which they return to every year to celebrate.

In 2007, they celebrated their love with a religious ceremony and then hosted a reception at their house to continue the celebration and welcome people to their new home.

As their lives came together, Hauschild began a new career adventure while working toward his law degree, beginning with real estate and interior design. In 2002, Nth Degree was born.

The idea to start the business came after a daughter of one of their friends died suddenly due to a brain aneurysm. A year after she passed, the family took a trip, and while they were away – and with their permission – Nth Degree transformed their home.

“We redid the whole house (and) still kept elements of their daughter, so they wouldn’t forget her,” Hauschild says. “When they came back, they had this amazing, refreshed space to give them a new life, and so that’s really where we started the design business.”

As the years continued and the client base grew, so did the company’s offerings: a construction branch and a furniture and decor store were added in 2005 and 2012, respectively.

After retiring from the hospitality industry, Ramm earned his real estate license and joined the real estate team in 2019 and has been helping Hauschild continue to grow the business since.

Hauschild and Ramm enjoy their work, not just for the finished product but for the people they meet and help along the way.

“Columbus is a great city,” Ramm says. “Big enough to offer so many interesting things to do, see and get involved in, but small enough that you never feel overwhelmed and the likelihood of seeing someone you know around town, at an event or out to dinner, is very strong.”

A lasting impact

While they help people through their business, Hauschild and Ramm have also supported countless others through the wide range of businesses and organizations they got involved with over the past two and a half decades.

This has included Columbus- and Gahanna-based groups and events, such as the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and the Gahanna Chocolate Walk, and countless New Albany happenings as well.

As board members for the New Albany Chamber, they have been involved with events such as the Taste of New Albany, helping sell drink tickets. They also let their design skills shine every year as they aid with the annual tree lighting events in New Albany and Gahanna.

One of the groups they are the most passionate about is the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, where Ramm is a board member. The two have enjoyed hosting the group’s annual gala for more than 10 years and supporting the Great Artists Series.

“We love the arts organizations,” Hauschild says. “But we’ve also given back to children’s education (because) we feel it’s super important.”

The two make time to uplift younger generations by supporting to the New Albany-Plain Local and Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, through events such as the Gahanna Jefferson Education Foundation Monster Dash and spaces known as student success stores that offer hygiene and other items to kids who may not otherwise have access to them.

“Central Ohio has been very good to us, providing many opportunities and client relationships. It’s only fair that we, in return, give back to the place we have called home for the past 28 years,” Ramm says.

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.