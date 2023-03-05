Douglas: Longstanding partnership with event, city strong as ever

Celebrating its 15th year, Pelotonia shares a longstanding and meaningful connection with New Albany, contributing more than 150 volunteers and 405 New Albany riders that collectively raised nearly $1.3 million for the event in 2022. Joe Apgar, Pelotonia president, shared his genuine enthusiasm and appreciation for the partnership, recognizing that the community has been an instrumental piece of Pelotonia from the beginning.

“New Albany is part of the heartbeat of Pelotonia,” he says.

There are many reasons that the partnership has blossomed, not the least of which is that New Albany quickly became the best place to learn to ride a road bike.

“Well-maintained roads make for excellent routes and the culture supports and fosters cycling enthusiasts,” Apgar says. “People are always out cycling, the Heit Center to Denison is a popular training ground, and the police force is amazing and accommodating to cyclists.”

One recurring theme in speaking with Pelotonia leadership is their genuine appreciation for New Albany Police officers and New Albany leadership.

“It’s not easy to have Pelotonia come through your town, but we have tremendous gratitude for the support we receive from New Albany, especially the NAPD. It wouldn’t happen without your support,” Apgar says.

As a cancer survivor, celebrating 15 years cancer free, Apgar shares what Pelotonia means to him.

“I borrowed a bike to ride 100 miles in my first Pelotonia in 2011 and it changed my life,” he says.

Pelotonia reminds him that there’s a huge community of people out there that care.

“I feel honored to do the work, and it’s so fun,” Apgar says. “I’ve met and developed so many relationships with people, seen the treatments improve and seen people survive because of the work and the support.”

Apgar says his life was forever changed by being diagnosed with cancer around age 22.

“In many ways the best thing that ever happened was that I was diagnosed at a young age,” he says. “I don’t take things for granted. I appreciate the simple things. It changed my perspective on what I want to pursue with my career and inspired me to use my skills to give back and empower people. … That’s what Pelotonia does. … Cancer is hopeless. Pelotonia is empowering! It provides an opportunity to take some action.”

An exciting milestone in Pelotonia history, the ride crossed $250 million raised during ride weekend 2022. Even with a milestone of more than a quarter billion dollars raised for cancer research, the northstar for Pelotonia remains to end cancer. All funds raised go to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James). The OSUCCC – James is the third-largest cancer center in the United States, filled with world class researchers and more than 200 oncologists, each of whom specializes in just one type of cancer.

“It’s a tremendous resource to have in our backyard,” Apgar says.

Highlighting one special group of local New Albany riders, Girls with Gears was founded 14 years ago as a peloton team by three local New Albany co-chairs: Lisa Hinson, Hope Wolman and Lesley Sowle. Hinson attended her first peloton event as a spectator, but left with over 1,000 photos and tremendous inspiration.

“I left that day saying, ‘I gotta do this.’ I didn’t know how to cycle and didn’t really want to wear spandex, but it was so motivating and inspirational,” Hinson says. “I was sure there were others that wanted to get involved.’”

Girls with Gears is a grassroots cycling group with over 63 members from across central Ohio. Participating in Pelotonia for the last 14 years, the group will surpass $1.5 million raised for cancer research in 2023. Girls with Gears builds community among cyclists of all skill levels. They are an all-volunteer organization whose members support one another in the pursuit of individual cycling and fitness goals while facilitating cycling education and safety and providing social and health education opportunities – all in the name of cancer research.

Hinson has a close and personal interest in riding to support cancer research. She underwent surgery in 2018 for cervical cancer and has lost family members to cancer.

The energy of their group and love of the “scene” keeps the ladies coming back to the Heit Center every Tuesday and Saturday for the last 14 years.

“The New Albany cycling community is a force! It’s robust, diverse and fun, with people of all skill levels. I'm very proud of New Albany and our engagement in Pelotonia. I’m proud of our sponsors and riders and I’m very grateful to the New Albany Police Department, they look out for us and keep us safe,” Hinson says.

Pelotonia has become part of the fabric of New Albany, and 2023 will prove to be another exciting year for the event. In addition to special 15-year anniversary plans, and a bright and bold new marketing campaign, Pelotonia 2023 will include a 25-mile route ending in Pickerington, a 100-mile route that finishes at Kenyon College and a new 50-mile route with an exciting finish in New Albany! Soon to be revealed is also a new 2023 premier cycling event that will take place outside of Columbus. Stay tuned for details.

For more information about the event visit pelotonia.org.

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.