Local women form New Albany Moms Association

Being a full-time homemaker can be more than a full-time job, especially when toddlers are in the mix. Between changing diapers, potty training, feeding, bath-time, playing, pre-school, bed-time and more, the schedule is a full day of on-the-go, often making it difficult to meet other parents and form relationships.

For the New Albany Moms Association, forming adult friendships and attending educational opportunities for the children is just around the block, essentially.

Originally called the New Albany MOMs Club, NAMA was formed in the summer of 2018; the group decided to become independent of the international club in order to have more freedom in planning events and allowing more members.

NAMA is designed not just for full-time homemakers, but also part-time homemakers and full-timers in paid positions. The association is designed for local or neighboring mothers who are interested in meeting other moms, wanting to attend fun and educational activities with their children, or give back to the community.

Jessica Cappuzzello – the president of NAMA, and a full-time homemaker to three sons five years old and younger – says the association is accommodating to busy calendars.

For over 30 years, Lynd Fruit Farm has been an educational destination. The Lil Farmer Tour gives children the opportunity to learn while harvesting various agricultural crops.

“We wanted to make it flexible and easy because for moms' schedules it can be really difficult to be involved,” she says. “We try to give everyone the opportunity to do different things throughout the week or the month.”

With a growing association, the group now offers four different playgroups throughout the week that are age-based for the children, a large signature playdate every month, a mom’s night out once a month and a large family focused event usually twice a year.

“(NAMA) is really just a great resource,” says Cappuzzello. “You’re going to meet other moms, you’re going to build relationships with other moms in the community – and those are friendships for yourself and your children.”

Why Join?

As a full-time homemaker, Cappuzzello understands the challenge of staying at home to raise children; but realizes the long-term benefits.

“It’s a difficult decision as a woman to put your career, or what you’ve done before, on hold to stay home and raise children,” she says. “Sometimes, when you’re home and you’re changing diapers and cleaning up toys and refereeing kids… you can sometimes sort of feel like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ But I believe one of the best things you can do is to be a parent to your child and to be present.”

Cappuzzello adds that once the decision to be a full-time homemaker is determined, making friends with others can be strenuous. Thankfully, NAMA is a resource.

“When I first moved here, my (oldest) son was one. I didn’t know very many people and I wasn’t taking him to pre-school, so where was I going to meet adults that also have kids my son’s age?’” Cappuzzello says. “It’s nice to be able to build and to form relationships and friendships with women who are also in the same boat and who are dealing with the same issues. … (NAMA) really tries to champion the women who have made that choice to be home.”

What Activities Are Offered?

The weekly playdates are normally hosted by members of the association and allow like-aged children to interact through crafts or outdoor activities. The monthly signature playdates are more in-depth and educational.

Children learned fire and swim safety at the Fire Station via the Goldfish Swim School.

The association has visited places like Oakland Nursery to garden flowers and learn about plants, it took a trip to Mellow Mushroom and created its own pizza, and even went to the New Albany Fire Station where the kids learned about fire safety and swim safety through the Goldfish Swim School.

“These children are going to become adult members of our community, so I think to teach them early about building friendships and doing things within the area like the Fire Station activity, it just brings a sense of community,” Cappuzzello says.

How Does NAMA Give Back?

Giving back to the community and surrounding neighborhoods is also an important aspect of NAMA.

In the summer of 2018, the group conducted Operation Backpack, a project where members donated and bought supplies to fill 50 backpacks that it donated to the New Albany Library. The group has also hosted toy drives, and given monetary donations to local organizations like the New Albany Food Pantry and the local community gardens.

“The community provides so many great things for its members that it’s important to give back,” says Cappuzzello. “And it’s important to show children a giving heart, I think, because they’re the future.”

What are its Goals?

Going forward as an independent association, NAMA is excited to work with more mothers and learning how the group can thrive.

Increasing knowledge about gardening and the health benefits serve to instill lifelong healthy habits.

“Our goal is to just really meet moms where they are and figure out what they want and how we can help provide that for them,” says Cappuzzello. “And if they want to throw their kids in the car and come to a playgroup, they know other moms will be there who they can talk to, vent about a hard day or talk about advice. ... They know the New Albany Moms Association is there for them.”

As a member for the past three years, Cappuzzello has seen the group go through many changes, but she and the other moms are excited to learn and grow together.

“I have built some wonderful friendships that I truly believe will be life-long friends,” she says. “I think my sons have made friends – we plan to live in New Albany throughout their whole schooling and there are other children within the group who will also be in New Albany schools – and they have buddies, they have friends.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialists. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.