Local organizations come together to provide meals, coats and comfort through the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry

Expand Healthy New Albany New Albany Neighborhood Bridges and Pantry Volunteers at the 2024 Coat Drive

As the holidays approach, many of us look forward to tables full of food, warm coats by the door and time spent with loved ones. But for some families in New Albany, these simple comforts are not guaranteed.

Each November and December, the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry ramps up its seasonal support, providing essential resources such as winter coats, Thanksgiving dinners and Winter Break Boxes to local families in need.

One parent shared how much that effort meant: “Special boxes are really nice for longer breaks. Thank you for that coverage.”

Expand Healthy New Albany The SchoolHouse of New Albany donated Thanksgiving Sides in 2024.

For many families, these services go beyond meals – they provide peace of mind, especially when school is out and grocery budgets are stretched thin.

A total of 358 winter coats were distributed in 2024, in partnership with Neighborhood Bridges.

More than 160 families received full Thanksgiving dinners, including a cooked turkey and shelf-stable sides, through collaboration with Fry Out Cancer, the Byron Saunders Foundation and Rose Run Church.

Winter Break Boxes will once again provide breakfast, lunch and snacks to students during the long winter recess, bridging the gap for children who rely on school meals.

The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry serves as a reminder that even in seemingly prosperous areas, food insecurity is a persistent issue.

In 2024, the Pantry provided more than 275,000 meals to 1,520 individuals, including 37 percent children and nine percent older adults – a 30 percent increase in households served year over year.

According to data reported by the New Albany-Plain Local School District to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, this year more than 14 percent of students enrolled in the 2025-2026 school year qualify for the National Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

The Pantry is located in the NAPLS annex building at 79 N. High St., and clients can shop bi-monthly for shelf-stable staples, fresh produce, meat, dairy, personal care items and more. Every visit is grounded in hospitality and dignity, with volunteers walking alongside neighbors as they select the items they need most.

Expand Healthy New Albany 2024 Turkey Dropoff, Fry Columbus

It takes a community to make this work possible. In 2024, 450 volunteers gave more than 5,400 hours of their time to support Pantry operations and events. Their efforts – alongside food drives, corporate partnerships and generous donations – ensure the Pantry can continue meeting growing demand even as food costs rise and resources tighten.

This season, you can help a neighbor have a brighter holiday. Learn how to volunteer, organize a food drive or make a donation at newalbanyfoodpantry.org. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community goes without.

Dylan Telerski is the Healthy New Albany Marketing and Communications Manager.