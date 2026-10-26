Local experts and organizations offer education, support and respite to families navigating dementia

Caring for a loved one living with dementia can bring about a range of emotions including fulfillment and gratification, but also stress and isolation, without the right resources.

Central Ohio dementia support organizations, including the Golden Buckeye Center for Dementia Caregiving and EnergizeCare, emphasize educating families and caregivers about support and resources early on, rather than waiting to ask for help when it’s too late.

Challenges of care

Expand Andrew Weber Dr. Karen Rose

Dementia – a broad term relating to memory loss and other declines in mental abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life – is on the rise, yet it lacks the same systemic support that other chronic conditions such as cancer or heart failure receive. Care and responsibility fall on family and friends, especially in earlier stages.

Caregivers may provide a few to dozens of hours of often uncompensated care each week, but they might be neglecting their own needs while negotiating the physical, mental and emotional demands of caregiving on top of additional challenges, such as lack of social support or financial resources.

Over time, caregiver stress can become caregiver burden, which may affect the quality of care provided and contribute to physical and psychological effects that impact a caregiver’s health and quality of life.

Caregiver burden is associated with factors such as increased physical needs of the care recipient, and lack of financial and social support, with studies suggesting that women, individuals of older age and spouses may face even greater levels of these burdens.

Research has even suggested that caregiver burden is a significant risk factor for mortality, particularly among elderly spousal caregivers.

Dr. Karen Rose, a gerontology nursing research expert and co-director of the Golden Buckeye Center for Dementia Caregiving, says caregiver burden can be complex and subjective, rather than objectively defined by a specific test or biomarker. No two caregivers or their journey is the same, she says.

“For some people, the notion of burden is that it’s physically exhausting and mentally overwhelming. But for other people... they say, ‘Caring for my (loved one) is never a burden. It’s a privilege.’ So, I think so much of it is context-driven,” Rose says.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kenneth Vitellas, the founder of New Albany-based nonprofit EnergizeCare, which offers both respite programming for individuals with early to moderate Alzheimer’s or other dementias and resources for caregivers, says providing caregivers with support is an urgent matter.

“Care partners who take care of their loved ones do not know that they’re stressed out. They get used to it... They feel all this energy because of their need to take care of their (loved one),” Vitellas says. “They don’t know they need (help) until it’s too late and then they are sick. The goal is to tell them they need it now.”

× Expand EnergizeCare Dr. Kenneth Vitellas and his wife, Lisa

Support from the start

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The Golden Buckeye Center and local organizations such as EnergizeCare offer training, support and resources for family and professional care partners. Still, Rose underscores the importance of healthcare providers, patients, families and caregivers across the board discussing support, resources and what to anticipate well before a potential crisis arises.

“No one person can work 24 hours a day, particularly with the care demands that some people have,” she says. “‘Early and often’ is a good mantra for when you have to have these conversations.”

Vitellas says that without support or education, caregivers and people with Alzheimer’s or dementia can be isolated for years.

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“Caregivers are dying and becoming sicker than their loved ones because of the isolation,” he says.

Rose emphasizes that in providing education and training to caregivers, education should also normalize asking for help. She says that while some people may feel guilt or struggle with letting others care for their loved one, it’s important for caregivers to acknowledge their own needs and limitations.

“It’s normal and necessary for caregivers to get some respite care so that they can continue in their lives, and then at the end of the day, they can continue being a caregiver,” Rose says.

A place to engage

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While respite care can include adult day care at facilities, such as nursing homes, Vitellas says these facilities can be stigmatizing and anxiety-inducing for individuals with early-stage dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He emphasizes that places, such as EnergizeCare, can offer non-medical and person-centered care, with interactive activities including music enrichment, dancing and games, intended on helping participants engage and reminisce.

EnergizeCare’s respite sessions include three-and-a-half-hour weekend sessions at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, led by trained volunteers and staff, as well as outdoor sessions at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from April through October.

This fall, EnergizeCare also opened Lisa’s Place in Dublin. The freestanding community hub offers respite programming during the week as well as a dedicated caregiver room and library.

Expanding connections

To remove practical barriers, EnergizeCare offers sliding-scale assistance, scholarships and transportation.

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It further invites schools, businesses, healthcare organizations and other community partners to participate in its programming to bridge intergenerational and social gaps.

“Community is the key. Caregivers and people with dementia need community for their overall wellness,” Vitellas says, emphasizing that connection is therapy.

He also hopes others learn that there’s more to a person than their ailment and that people can live well with dementia.

While EnergizeCare has connections with the Dementia Connection Institute, Dementia Friends Ohio, Senior Care Authority and more, Vitellas says dementia support organizations need to continue to come together and support the increasing number of individuals, caregivers and families that will confront dementia in the coming years.

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.