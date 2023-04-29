Local doctor shares the mental health benefits of volunteering

Mental health can be a complex and perplexing part of life.

Millions of people – no matter their age, job or life experiences – struggle to maintain their mental health, particularly through challenging times.

While there are various solutions and ways to begin one’s healing journey, Marguerite Weston has a suggestion that isn’t so new to New Albany residents: volunteerism.

Weston, a functional medicine physician, works for Donaldson Plastic Surgery – which is planning to expand its services by opening a second location in New Albany. Practicing functional medicine means taking a more holistic approach to health care, focusing more on helping people fix the underlying causes without necessarily prescribing medications.

“When I started diving more into functional medicine, I became not OK with just handing out

pills,” Weston says. “And (I found) a lot of patients want to know what else they can do besides just take medication. So, to me, it’s part of those lifestyle changes.”

When it comes to mental health struggles, Weston says there are three groups of people who tend to struggle the most: adolescents, empty-nesters and retirees. Building up relationships, a support system and good habits before hitting those stages – especially for older adults – can make a large impact on their transition.

Volunteerism can certainly be one of those changes, she says. Describing volunteerism as “unpaid work for the benefit of others,” Weston says there are a lot of untapped benefits of this form of selfless giving.

Over the decades, several studies have explored the general health improvements produced through volunteering, such as an increased positive attitude, a better sense of self-worth and higher level of empathy for others.

With those studies in mind, Weston says she has become more comfortable with the idea of prescribing it as an actual treatment.

“It allows you to get the focus off of you and allow you to just put some perspective on things and give you purpose,” Weston says.

An over-the-counter prescription

When it comes to creating a treatment plan for her patients – whether they are teens entering the world or older adults who are retiring – Weston says starting off slow and finding the perfect dosage is key – and that counts for both medicinal treatment and volunteerism.

“I usually just start with once a month because, at the end of the day, an object in motion is more likely to stay in motion,” Weston says. “So if you can start with once a month, you don’t have to do much else usually (because) if they like it, I don’t have to ask them to do more of it. It’s just automatic.”

Another benefit of starting slow is that her patients don’t feel intimidated, especially those with busy schedules. Weston’s plan doesn’t just include amount of volunteer hours per month but the type of volunteerism. Location and interest are keys in sticking with the program.

“Sometimes the hard part is transportation depending on the age of the patient,” Weston says. “So if they can’t drive or if they’re older and they don’t want to drive downtown or something

like that, I’ve just tried to get familiar with what’s around the community.”

In some cases, this means offering ideas such as helping at a nearby school, animal shelter or community space like a park.

The right fit

There are a few things, Weston says, that can make or break a person’s volunteer experience, one of which is identifying an organization that is ready for volunteers.

“You can have bad experiences if you go somewhere that’s not equipped for volunteers, not used to having volunteers or not organized with volunteers,” Weston says. “So it is helpful to go to a place that has a volunteer program rather than just finding a place and saying, ‘Can I volunteer and help out?’”

Having someone to go with can also help not only make the experience more enjoyable but also hold the patient accountable to ensure they keep going.

Attendance can also be maintained by choosing a schedule that works best for the patient. Weston says there can be a lot of flexibility in setting up a time to volunteer so it doesn’t feel like it’s too big a commitment or an impossible obligation.

If you are looking for a place to volunteer, here are a few close to home and around Columbus.

Around New Albany

Healthy New Albany Food Pantry

New Albany Walking Classic

Healthy New Albany Community Garden

New Albany Farmers Market

Senior Connections program

Healthy New Albany Nourish cooking programs

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation

New Albany Branch of Columbus Metropolitan Library

Around Columbus

Handshake America

Open Door Columbus

Seeds of Caring

AARP

Columbus Metropolitan Library locations

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Columbus Museum of Art

Dream Center

Bed Brigade

Although there are countless benefits volunteerism can offer, Weston says it is important for people to remember that volunteering is only one part of their overall health journey.

“It’s never just, do some volunteering and then go. We’re always working on lifestyle and sleep and support systems,” Weston says, “working on their own self-identity, creating habits and how to create a habit. So this is just one part of many things.”

However, if a patient finds small victories, whether it be finding a buddy to go to the food pantry with or making time in their schedule to stop by the community garden, taking those first steps can lead to better well-being overall.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.