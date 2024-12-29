Local CEO shares latest on modern heart technologies

Expand Joe Swantack

CEO of STARK Industries® Joe Swantack never imagined he’d get the idea for his company name on a trip to Disney Springs, but when his nickname became “Joe from STARK with the Iron Man patch,” he knew he made the right decision.

STARK Industries® was founded in 2015, after Swantack had the idea to create a leg brace for astronauts to help them adjust after returning from space. Since then, STARK Industries® has grown to address a variety of healthcare needs through cutting-edge technological devices.

Stark to heart

In true Iron Man fashion, STARK Industries® has assisted in the development process of multiple heart rate devices. One of the most notable is the Isansys Lifetouch Cardiac Patch, which was created outside of Oxford, England where many of the researchers live.

This wearable biosensor is lightweight and connects to a patient’s chest via ECG electrodes, or small, sticky patches. From there, the patch communicates with a pre-authorized tablet to display the information it records.

The cardiac patch can track its patients’ heart rate, electrocardiogram (ECG) trace, respirations and movement. It’s also capable of detecting up to eight G’s of force, meaning that if a patient were to fall, the patch would record the impact.

In the case of a fall, the patch would alarm its corresponding tablet, which would then send either an audible alarm or alert a nearby phone. In the case of an irregular heartbeat, the same reaction would occur.

“I have what are called ectopic beats,” says Swantack. “It means I have an occasional irregular heartbeat and this technology detects it. If an irregular heartbeat runs for an extended period of time, it will trigger an alarm.”

Real-life impact

The Isansys Lifetouch Cardiac Patch is an FDA 510(k) cleared class two medical device, which can only be acquired through a prescription. While this means the patch is primarily designed for use in hospitals, nursing homes or at-home-care scenarios, that doesn’t mean it’s strictly limited to these circumstances.

The patch has endured extreme conditions, including the Antarctic polar plunge of New Albany-Plain Local Schools teacher Sandy Reed.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase the technology to our students who would be following me on the trip,” says Reed. “The fifth graders study body systems, so I introduced the device with Joe in person beforehand and told them I’d be wearing it during the trip. The students made predictions about my heart rate when I jumped into the Antarctica water. For the record, my heart rate dropped.”

Sandy Reed

Swantack emphasizes how easy the Isansys Lifetouch Cardiac Patch is to use, even in a non-clinical environment.

“Ms. Reed, being a teacher and not having any clinical background, within minutes was able to learn how to use the technology,” he says. “It proved to be comfortable and non-intrusive.”

Although the device is small and hardly noticeable, the statistics it relays are of great meaning.

“It was really reassuring to see my heart rate like that. Being so far away from medical help, I really enjoyed knowing my heart was doing well,” says Reed. “I think the average person would like having this option when they travel. Even if everything in my life was going great, wearing this device would be comforting for me and my loved ones.”

Growing the reach

The Lifetouch Cardiac Patch gives the user a detailed report of their vitals through a single view of the heart, so those seeking an even deeper analysis should try the QT Medical QHeart Sensor.

This sensor is intended for analyzing issues that have already been discovered and reported by the patient. It is a 12-lead, wireless ECG patch, meaning it gives the user 12 views of the heart.

“This gives you all 12 leads you would get if you were asked to go into a cardiologist’s office to get a 12-lead ECG,” says Swantack. “In a traditional 12-lead ECG, there are ten individual patches stuck to you. With this, there are only three separate patches on you. You can literally do this at home by yourself.”

Joe Swantack

To use this product, the patient must first download the QT ECG mobile app. Once the app is installed, the sensor can be put on by sticking three patches: one on each arm and the third on the left leg. The vitals are transferred by the patch into a Bluetooth, PCA 500 recorder, which the patient then puts in a postage-paid return envelope which is sent off to QT Medical Corporate HQ for reprocessing.

“This arrives in your mailbox within two to three business days,” says Swantack. “You rest for five minutes, put the patch on, run three, ten-second tests, throw the patch away, put the QT PCA 500 recorder back in the return envelope, and you’re done.”

In addition to its heart technology, STARK Industries® is working on adapting a fitness patch that will track fitness-related statistics. The technology is also being reviewed by the NASA Johnson Space Center Human Research Program for potential aerospace use.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting technologies to share not only with the public but to help save and improve lives of people around the world,” says Swantack.

Maggie Lardie is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.