Learning about shoe inserts from a specialist

Foot and ankle pain are extremely common dilemmas – up to 87 percent of people experience foot pain at some point in their lives, for many different reasons. Of those who experience foot pain, about 50 percent find relief through orthotics.

Orthotics, or devices you wear to relieve pain associated with various foot and ankle conditions, can prevent and treat issues such as stress fractures, sprains, calluses, bunions, high arches, flat feet and much more.

They can come in two different forms: over-the-counter or custom-made.

What’s the difference?

According to one specialist who’s been practicing for more than 24 years, there are multiple factors to consider when deciding which type of orthotics are best for you.

“You should always get an evaluation by a foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon prior to getting orthotics,” says Dr. Jonathan Feibel, a foot and ankle specialist at Orthopedic ONE.

Often times, people choose to buy over-the-counter orthotics because they find it more convenient. However, it is important to remember that orthotic over-the-counter (OTC) options are mass-produced to fit the general population.

Because they are mass produced, OTC orthotics may only be sufficient in some cases, such as when dealing with minor foot pain or mild conditions. For people with specific foot conditions that may be more severe or complex, over-the-counter orthotics are likely to fall short and may even do more harm than good.

“You try to fit your clothes to your body, (and) gloves to your hand,” says Feibel, “(Similarly), the best fit you can get with an orthotic is a custom-made one, because it conforms directly to your foot.”

Unlike its counterpart, custom-made orthotics are specifically crafted to fit the unique contours of each foot. This design technique helps distribute weight more evenly across the entire foot.

Specialists can also identify spots in the foot that may be causing abnormal stress and change the shape or add padding to an area to relieve discomfort.

Additionally, custom-made orthotics are often made of much softer material than OTC options.

Custom orthotics are made with accommodative “semi-rigid” material that is both supportive and cushiony, and they last much longer than the ones you can buy over the counter.

“It’s the best of all possible worlds,” says Feibel.

Price breakdown

When deciding between OTC and custom-made orthotics, it may also be important to consider your lifestyle. If you have an active job, stand on your feet often, or like to exercise a lot – particularly run – then, again, customs may be the best option.

Another factor often significant to patients’ decisions is their budget. Over the counter orthotics can seem appealing, as the most basic, off-the-shelf inserts are available for as little as $10-40, while semi-custom orthotics can cost anywhere from $60-300.

Custom-made orthotics are a bit pricier, ranging from $300-800, depending on where they’re purchased. At Orthopedic ONE, custom orthotics made entirely in-house cost anywhere from $30 to $300, depending on the type and complexity.

Not all of the cost has to come out-of-pocket though. Some insurance plans help cover the cost of orthotics and your specialist can help you find a price point that works for you.

Health impacts

It is important to stay on top of your foot health as it is incredibly important for your overall wellbeing.

Ignoring foot pain can lead to major problems with mobility and make standing for extended periods of time and maintaining balance a challenge. Reduced mobility can also lead to weight gain, loss of muscle and even joint problems.

Taking good care of your feet can help you detect and manage larger health issues that may present in the feet – such as neuropathy from diabetes and cold or discolored feet caused by circulatory issues.

“When your foot health is impacted in a positive way, your overall health is impacted in a positive way as well.” Feibel says. “You can be more active. You can keep your exercise habits up and decrease the amount of times you need to see the doctor for feet problems.”

